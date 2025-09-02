VivoPower Deepens Ties With XRP, Kicks Off $30M XRP Treasury Yield Strategy

VivoPower to Deploy $30M in XRP With Doppler Finance, First Step in $200M Treasury Plan.

VivoPower International PLC, a publicly traded company, is making bold moves into the world of digital assets, with a particular focus on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) and Ripple. The firm has announced a series of initiatives that position XRP at the heart of its evolving treasury strategy. $30 Million XRP Deployment In partnership with Doppler Finance, VivoPower has deployed $30 million worth of XRP into yield-generating programs built on the XRP Ledger. https://twitter.com/doppler_fi/status/1962825019664539727 The plan is to use XRPL’s yield services to reinvest earnings directly back into its reserves, creating a compounding loop. This approach not only leverages XRP’s speed and efficiency but also signals a growing trend of corporate entities experimenting with blockchain-native yield mechanisms. XRP-Centric Treasury Strategy This deployment is part of VivoPower’s broader transformation into an $200M XRP-focused digital treasury enterprise. The company, traditionally known for energy solutions and sustainability projects, is shifting gears toward integrating crypto-driven financial infrastructure. By anchoring its treasury to XRP, VivoPower aims to diversify assets, tap into blockchain efficiencies, and align itself with the growing institutional adoption of tokenized finance. Ripple Share Acquisition Beyond tokens, VivoPower has gone a step further by investing directly in Ripple equity, purchasing $100 million in Ripple shares. This dual-pronged approach — holding both XRP tokens and Ripple equity — signals deep confidence in Ripple’s long-term role in cross-border finance and institutional blockchain adoption. It also strengthens VivoPower’s credibility as one of the first publicly traded firms to integrate XRP so comprehensively into both its balance sheet and strategic direction. VivoPower to Present at XRP Seoul 2025 in South Korea

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) has confirmed that it will present at XRP Seoul 2025, Asia’s premier XRP and Web3 conference, scheduled for September 21, 2025, in South Korea.

This event, sponsored by Ripple and hosted by XRPL Korea, is expected to draw over 3,000 attendees and over 100 companies from 40+ countries, including developers, investors, and major XRP holders.

South Korea holds strategic significance for VivoPower’s XRP-centric strategy:

The country accounts for 25% of global XRP trading (~$20 billion)

South Korean holders control 25% of XRP’s circulating supply, valued at about $29 billion