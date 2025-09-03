VivoPower Drives $30M XRP Investment as XRPL Network Surges

TLDR

VivoPower has partnered with Doppler Finance to deploy $30 million in XRP for treasury yield strategies.

The initial $30 million investment could scale up to $200 million over time as part of the long-term plan.

VivoPower plans to reinvest returns from the XRP yield programs back into its reserves for growth.

The partnership emphasizes the strong XRP community in South Korea, which holds nearly 20% of the circulating supply.

VivoPower’s $30 million XRP allocation follows a previous investment of $100 million in Ripple shares.

On-chain metrics show significant growth in XRPL activity with daily payment volumes reaching up to $900 million.

VivoPower and Doppler Finance have announced a strategic partnership, deploying $30 million in XRP for their treasury yield strategies. This move aligns with the growing surge in XRP Ledger (XRPL) activity, marking a significant step for both companies. The collaboration seeks to enhance the yield potential for institutional investors through advanced XRP-based programs.

VivoPower and Doppler Finance to Launch XRP Yield Programs

VivoPower has finalized a deal with Doppler Finance to create XRP yield programs targeting institutional investors. The initial deployment involves $30 million in XRP, with plans to scale up to $200 million. The goal is to reinvest returns directly into the firm’s reserves, fostering long-term growth through a compounding loop.

Rox Park, Head of Korea at Doppler Finance, highlighted the strong XRP community in South Korea. “We are confident that our platform will meet VivoPower’s yield enhancement goals,” Park said. He also pointed out that South Korea holds nearly 20% of the circulating XRP supply, emphasizing its strategic importance.

VivoPower’s CEO, Kevin Chin, called the partnership a major step in the company’s digital asset strategy. He emphasized the opportunities in stablecoins, tokenization, payments, and decentralized lending. “We are pleased to partner with Doppler Finance, a leader in the South Korean XRP ecosystem,” Chin added.

VivoPower Expands XRP-Centric Treasury Strategy

The $30 million XRP allocation follows VivoPower’s earlier investment in Ripple shares worth $100 million. This move further strengthens VivoPower’s XRP-focused treasury strategy, which aims to capitalize on the digital asset’s potential. The partnership with Doppler Finance accelerates VivoPower’s plans to optimize its treasury returns.

On-chain data shows a significant surge in XRPL activity, with large-value transfers exceeding 10,000 XRP happening daily. XRPScan data indicates that daily payment volumes ranged between $350 million and $900 million. This rising activity aligns with the growing interest in XRP as a global financial tool.

VivoPower’s partnership with Doppler Finance takes place amid broader trends involving XRPL. The recent launch of XRPL Gamechain and partnerships like the one with Linklogis show that XRPL is expanding beyond payments. As XRPL continues to gain traction, VivoPower’s $30 million investment could prove pivotal in its broader digital asset strategy.

