VivoPower Partners with Doppler Finance for $200M XRP Treasury Yield Program

TLDR

VivoPower allocates $30M to Doppler Finance’s XRP yield program, starting a $200M total treasury deployment.

The $30M is part of a planned $200M XRP treasury to boost yield with qualified custody and reserves.

Doppler Finance provides an institutional-grade platform for XRP yields with segregation and real-time reserves.

VivoPower targets South Korea’s growing XRP ecosystem to expand payment remittances, tokenization, and DeFi lending.

VivoPower, a publicly traded company on NASDAQ (VVPR), has made a strategic move by investing $30 million in Doppler Finance. This marks the first phase of a larger $200 million XRP yield program designed to leverage the benefits of the XRP Ledger (XRPL). The announcement signals VivoPower’s confidence in the XRP ecosystem and its broader digital asset strategy. The deposit is focused on qualified custody and transparent reserve verification, ensuring that it adheres to high standards of risk control and compliance.

The partnership aims to establish a sustainable path to yield on XRP by utilizing Doppler Finance’s proven infrastructure. The program will be built around segregated accounts and the Proof-of-Reserves (PoR) system, which ensures that reserve holdings are verifiable in real-time. These measures align with VivoPower’s goal of maintaining robust risk management and transparency while enhancing their XRP-based digital asset treasury.

Strategy Focuses on Institutional-Grade Controls

The partnership with Doppler Finance comes at a time when the need for secure, compliant, and transparent digital asset management is growing. With XRP not offering native staking, the pathway to yield involves careful design rather than relying on high returns from speculative strategies.

VivoPower’s program focuses on the implementation of institutional-grade controls, ensuring that all transactions and holdings are secure and traceable.

According to Kevin Chin, Executive Chairman & CEO of VivoPower, this partnership is about more than just yield; it’s about creating a framework that institutions can trust. “By harnessing Doppler Finance’s programmable infrastructure, we can put dormant reserves to work while retaining XRP as our cornerstone treasury asset,” Chin stated. This focus on controls over yield as a result ensures that the program is more than just a high-risk investment strategy.

Expanding in South Korea and the XRP Ecosystem

One of the key factors in VivoPower’s decision to partner with Doppler Finance is the growing importance of the South Korean market for XRP. Estimates suggest that approximately 20% of the total circulating XRP supply, valued at roughly $35 billion, is held in South Korea.

This makes the region a strategic area for XRP adoption and the development of decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions.

Rox, Head of Korea at Doppler Finance, emphasized that the partnership offers a platform for VivoPower to contribute to the growth of the ecosystem in South Korea. Areas of focus include payment remittances via stablecoins, tokenization of real-world assets, and DeFi lending. The partnership, as a resul,t positions VivoPower to become a key player in the South Korean blockchain and crypto ecosystem, especially as the country increasingly embraces digital asset solutions.

A Long-Term Strategy for XRP Adoption

The first $30 million deployment is just the beginning for VivoPower, as they plan to expand the program with up to $200 million in the future.

By implementing the XRP yield strategy in stages, VivoPower is not only managing its liquidity but also contributing to the broader goal of driving adoption and innovation within the XRP ecosystem.

This measured approach, as a result, demonstrates VivoPower’s long-term commitment to the XRP ecosystem and blockchain technology. The company’s focus on compliance, transparency, and institutional-grade solutions ensures that it is prepared for future challenges as it expands its digital asset portfolio. As the program evolves, it could help pave the way for greater institutional participation in the XRP ecosystem.

