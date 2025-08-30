VivoPower Strengthens Crypto.com Partnership, Offers XRP Incentives

Par : Coincentral
2025/08/30 01:09
XRP
XRP$2.8271-5.00%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018322-2.94%
Chainlink
LINK$23.42-6.01%
Particl
PART$0.1864-0.16%

TLDR

  • VivoPower has expanded its partnership with Crypto.com to offer shareholders a $100 XRP bonus.
  • Shareholders can qualify for the bonus by signing up on Crypto.com using a special affiliate link.
  • Crypto.com will serve as the official custodian for VivoPower’s XRP assets.
  • The new initiative is part of VivoPower’s strategy to integrate digital assets into its business model.
  • VivoPower continues to focus on the XRP ecosystem and aims to lead in the decentralized finance space.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) has strengthened its ongoing partnership with Crypto.com to introduce new incentives for shareholders. This move builds on their prior agreement in August 2025 to provide digital asset custody. VivoPower aims to integrate its investors into the digital asset ecosystem, offering a $100 XRP bonus for those who sign up on Crypto.com.

New Shareholder Program Offers $100 XRP Bonus

VivoPower’s new program offers shareholders the opportunity to receive $100 in XRP tokens when they sign up on Crypto.com. To qualify, investors must use a special affiliate link and meet specific requirements. This bonus will only be available while tokens are in stock. VivoPower intends to help its shareholders engage with digital assets, in line with its strategy to manage XRP tokens within its treasury.

VivoPower’s expanded program emphasizes the growing importance of digital assets in its business model. The initiative will not only reward existing investors but also help VivoPower reach a broader audience.

Crypto.com, one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency platforms, will serve as VivoPower’s official custodian for XRP assets. This partnership ensures the secure management of VivoPower’s digital holdings. With Crypto.com’s extensive infrastructure, shareholders can also trade VivoPower shares ($VVPR) on the platform’s stock exchange.

VivoPower Aims for Leadership in XRP Ecosystem

VivoPower’s push into digital assets continues with its focus on the XRP ecosystem. The company aims to leverage the XRP Ledger (XRPL) to develop decentralized financial (DeFi) infrastructure. VivoPower’s recent purchase of $100 million in Ripple shares underscores its commitment to this strategy.

By strengthening its ties with Crypto.com, VivoPower positions itself as a leader in the emerging XRP market.

VivoPower’s vision includes supporting real-world blockchain applications and becoming a key player in the crypto ecosystem.

VivoPower’s innovative approach combines traditional energy solutions with blockchain technology. This unique strategy sets the company apart in both the sustainable energy and digital asset sectors. VivoPower’s shareholders will now have access to the growing digital asset space, allowing them to benefit from the future of finance.

Partnership with Crypto.com Bolsters VivoPower’s Visibility

The collaboration with Crypto.com increases VivoPower’s presence in the global cryptocurrency market. With Crypto.com’s 150 million users, VivoPower will now have more exposure to potential investors and digital asset enthusiasts. VivoPower’s shareholder incentives also align with Crypto.com’s goal of expanding cryptocurrency use worldwide.

This partnership sets a new standard for combining traditional finance with digital assets. VivoPower’s innovative approach continues to attract attention as the company pushes forward with its transformation into a digital asset-driven organization.

The post VivoPower Strengthens Crypto.com Partnership, Offers XRP Incentives appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

DeFi Platform dYdX To Launch Telegram Trading in Strategic Update

DeFi Platform dYdX To Launch Telegram Trading in Strategic Update

TLDR dYdX plans Telegram-based trading starting in September to boost user engagement. The platform plans software upgrades including partner fee shares and faster trading options. dYdX’s earnings have slid 84% in Q2 2025, signaling challenges despite ambitious updates. The addition of Telegram trading could help dYdX strengthen its competitive position in DeFi. Decentralized exchange dYdX [...] The post DeFi Platform dYdX To Launch Telegram Trading in Strategic Update appeared first on CoinCentral.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001576-5.96%
dYdX
DYDX$0.604-3.83%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/30 01:36
Partager
Bitcoin Miner IREN Posts Record $187M Revenue, Expands AI Strategy

Bitcoin Miner IREN Posts Record $187M Revenue, Expands AI Strategy

TLDR IREN posted $187.3 million in revenue, marking a 226% YoY growth. IREN’s pivot into AI saw a 132% increase in GPU capacity for machine learning. The company surpassed MARA with 728 BTC mined in July, generating $1B annually. IREN’s stock surged 312% in the last four months, reaching a $5.4 billion market cap. Bitcoin [...] The post Bitcoin Miner IREN Posts Record $187M Revenue, Expands AI Strategy appeared first on CoinCentral.
Bitcoin
BTC$108,547.58-3.29%
Capverse
CAP$0.07082-0.35%
NodeAI
GPU$0.2692-4.50%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/30 01:12
Partager
Warning: New malware SparkKitty steals screenshots of crypto wallet mnemonics

Warning: New malware SparkKitty steals screenshots of crypto wallet mnemonics

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Cointelegraph, cybersecurity company Kaspersky issued a warning that a new malware, SparkKitty, has been discovered. It steals photos from infected devices in
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.071-2.06%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02594-2.91%
Partager
PANews2025/06/24 14:50
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

DeFi Platform dYdX To Launch Telegram Trading in Strategic Update

Bitcoin Miner IREN Posts Record $187M Revenue, Expands AI Strategy

Warning: New malware SparkKitty steals screenshots of crypto wallet mnemonics

New ETH Token Below $0.004 to Outrank Shiba Inu (SHIB) Within 100 Days

Ripple CEO Eyes $25 Trillion Crypto Market by 2030: XRP’s Role