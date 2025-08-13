VivoPower taps Crypto.com as custodial partner for XRP treasury strategy

Par : Crypto.news
2025/08/13 02:47
XRP
XRP$2.9048-3.30%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02107-5.60%

Nasdaq-listed VivoPower has selected crypto exchange Crypto.com as the custodial partner for its XRP treasury strategy.

Summary
  • VivoPower has integrated Crypto.com as a custody provider to power its XRP treasury asset strategy.
  • Nasdaq-listed VivoPower teamed up with BitGo in June.
  • XRP is one of the top cryptocurrencies in the market and continues to attract institutional interest.

VivoPower International PLC, the sustainable energy solutions firm transitioning into an XRP (XRP)-focused digital asset enterprise, announced that it had struck a strategic partnership with Crypto.com, with the crypto exchange set to become VivoPower’s crypto custody partner.

The company will use Crypto.com Custody, the institutional-grade custody solution by Crypto.com, to expand its digital asset treasury.

VivoPower’s shares will also be available for trading via Crypto.com’s broker-dealer, a move aimed at bringing more visibility to VVPR shares among both retail and institutional investors. The VivoPower stock will be listed on Crypto.com, giving VVPR exposure to more than 150 million exchange users.

Chin said his company is confident that the collaboration will bolster VivoPower’s XRP treasury strategy. He also noted that Crypto.com will play a role in supporting Caret’s digital asset mining operations.

VivoPower targets treasury asset momentum

Founded in 2014, VivoPower has traded on Nasdaq since 2016 and has a presence across the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, Australia, and the Middle East, among other regions. Its Caret Digital business unit focuses on renewable power use, including in digital asset mining.

VivoPower plans to be a major player for XRP as well as the XRP Ledger. Its eyes are on the rapidly expanding decentralized finance and real-world assets ecosystem on the Ripple blockchain network.

The company’s pivot toward crypto as a treasury asset aligns with broader market trends. Public companies such as SharpLink Gaming and BitMine are moving into Ethereum, while VivoPower seeks to capture similar momentum as one of the top U.S.-listed companies offering exposure to XRP as a yield-generating asset.

The company revealed its plans to buy $100 million worth of XRP via BitGo in June.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 19th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $379 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $88.27 million
Partager
PANews2025/08/19 23:30
Partager
HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Hyperliquid (HYPE) rejected at resistance, trading near $42 as analysts eye $39, while buybacks and TVL growth remain strong.
NEAR
NEAR$2.467-3.78%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.94-5.02%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004041-7.27%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 22:45
Partager
Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

As the crypto market gears up for the most explosive phase of the cycle, smart money has started rotating profits from majors into low cap crypto gems. On-chain analysis shows that legacy Cardano investors have been accumulating Rollblock at low prices during the ongoing presale of the RBLK token. Rollblock is an innovative GambleFi platform, [...] The post Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Gems
GEMS$0.14483-0.94%
Capverse
CAP$0.06433-0.57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01374-3.57%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/08/19 23:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Expert Identifies Recent SEC Update That Could Create Upward Pressure on XRP Price

Chainlink Founder Explains How Bitcoin Could Reach $10M