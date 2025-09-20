Voice AI Revolutionizes Dog Adoption Efforts in Spain



In Spain, where the dog abandonment rate is the highest in Europe, innovative efforts are now underway to address this pressing issue. Fundación SirPerro Colega, an organization dedicated to dog welfare, is leveraging voice AI technology to enhance its educational reach, according to ElevenLabs.

A Journey from Inspiration to Action

The foundation’s origins trace back to the efforts of journalist and photographer Micaela De La Maza and her dog, Colega. Their travels across Spain documented dog-friendly venues, laying the groundwork for SrPerro.com, the nation’s first dog-friendly website. This initiative demonstrated that dogs could enhance public spaces, challenging existing cultural norms.

Sadly, Colega’s untimely death from cancer catalyzed the creation of Fundación SirPerro Colega. This organization aims to prevent pet abandonment by educating families and supporting dog shelters. Micaela’s vision is to equip families with the knowledge needed to maintain healthy relationships with their pets.

Leveraging Voice AI for Broader Impact

Fundación SirPerro Colega publishes practical articles and courses for dog owners and shelter workers. With the integration of ElevenLabs’ AI-powered audio, these resources are now available in an accessible format, allowing users to learn while engaged in daily activities such as commuting or walking their dogs.

“Audio content is essential,” Micaela emphasizes, highlighting its role in making educational material more accessible and engaging. The foundation plans to expand its offerings with in-person workshops and community events, furthering its mission to reduce dog abandonment through education.

Creating Lasting Change

The impact of these educational initiatives is significant. When families are informed, dogs with behavioral challenges are more likely to remain in their homes, reducing the strain on shelters and increasing successful adoptions. Fundación SirPerro Colega exemplifies how personal loss can inspire a mission of compassion, supported by cutting-edge technology.

As the foundation continues its work, Colega’s legacy endures in every successful adoption and every story of a dog finding a forever home, demonstrating the profound impact of combining heart with technology.

