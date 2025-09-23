Voiply Enhances Operations with ElevenLabs AI-Powered Agents



Voiply, a cloud-based business phone provider, has partnered with ElevenLabs to enhance its customer service and sales operations using AI-powered conversational agents. This strategic move aims to improve customer experience and operational efficiency, according to ElevenLabs.

Integration of AI Agents

The integration of AI agents into Voiply’s telephony and CRM systems allows for seamless management of inbound and outbound calls. These AI agents handle approximately 200 daily inbound sales calls and thousands of support interactions monthly, freeing human agents to focus on complex cases and priority leads. This integration ensures comprehensive logging of calls and transcripts for tracking and follow-up.

Operational Impact

Voiply’s AI-powered system manages over 10,000 calls per month, significantly reducing customer hold times and increasing efficiency. The AI sales agents handle the majority of inbound sales calls, contributing to team productivity. On the support front, 40% of calls are resolved without human intervention, with the remainder generating CRM tickets for further action. This system has enhanced Voiply’s ability to generate sales orders and focus human resources on high-value tasks.

Shea Georgetti, CEO of Voiply, stated, “We chose ElevenLabs for their best-in-class Conversational AI voice agents and seamless integration. This partnership has transformed our ability to deliver an enhanced customer experience while scaling our operations effectively.”

Future Prospects

Building on the success of inbound call management, Voiply has expanded its AI capabilities to include outbound engagement. The AI agents now support payment inquiries, account setup, and basic technical support, creating an always-available engagement layer. This expansion demonstrates the potential of integrating conversational AI into core business workflows to improve customer service and operational outcomes.

Voiply’s initiative highlights the transformative impact of AI in streamlining business processes and enhancing customer interactions, setting a precedent for other companies looking to adopt similar technologies.

