Porsche, a German automaker, has postponed its electric vehicle launch, shifting its focus to combustion and hybrid models.Porsche, a German automaker, has postponed its electric vehicle launch, shifting its focus to combustion and hybrid models.

Volkswagen expects a $5.9 billion hit to its operating profit in 2025

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/20 23:29

Porsche, a German automaker, has announced the delay of its electric car rollout, citing slowed market demand. The automaker has shifted its focus now to combustion and hybrid models, with a billion-dollar blow expected by the parent company, Volkswagen.

The German-based luxury car maker confirmed that the new SUV, expected to be the successor of Cayenne, known internally as the K1, will not launch as a fully electric vehicle. The firm, however, stated that K1 will combine a combustion engine and a plug-in hybrid option. The company is currently realigning its strategies following reduced sales and market pressures.

Volkswagen expects a $5.9 billion hit to its operating profit in 2025

According to Porsche’s statement, the decision to delay the rollout of a fully EV is a response to a slower growth in demand for fully battery-electric vehicles. The company confirmed that existing combustion models, including Cayenne and Panamera, will continue to be produced with successor generations being offered in a combination of petrol and hybrid powertrains. The next-generation EV platform, which had been scheduled to launch in the 2030s, will undergo a complete redesign in collaboration with other Volkswagen Group brands. 

In line with the ongoing shifts in Porsche’s long-term strategy, several key models remain on track, including the forthcoming Cayenne EV in standard and coupe-SUV formats, the Macan EV, and a two-door sports car in the 718 segment. The German automaker also insisted that the existing electric lineup, including the Taycan, remain on track. 

Oliver Blume, CEO of Porsche and the Volkswagen Group, revealed that the automotive industry is currently experiencing changes, and to meet market realities and changing customer demands, the firm has to realign across the board. 

Volkswagen confirmed that it faces a hit of $5.9 billion on its annual operating profit. Europe’s largest automaker will also write down the value of its Porsche stake by $3.52 billion, adding to its list of losses this year. The group noted that the delay of full EV production could impact the firm by approximately $2.11 billion, which was not factored into the earlier forecasts.

Porsche cuts 2025 profit outlook to 2% down from 5-7%

Porsche has effectively revised its full-year forecasts following the shifts in market dynamics. The German luxury car maker maintained its sales revenue between €37 billion ($43.46 billion) and €38 billion ($44 billion).63 billion). The operating profit on sales has been revised to 2% from earlier projections of 5% and 7%. The Volkswagen Group revised its profit margin forecast for 2025 to 2% and 3% down from 4% to 5%. 

Dr Jochen Breckner, Chief of Finance and Technology, revealed that with the clear plan now in hand, they are realigning the company for long-term success in the current challenging conditions. He acknowledged that the changes have negatively impacted the short-term financial results but reiterated that they are essential for the long-term. 

Porsche Cayenne cited several other factors that have contributed to the shift in their strategic plans, including tariff wars with the U.S., a reduced Chinese luxury market share, and increased competition from BYD, a Chinese EV manufacturer. Cryptopolitan covered the story recently, noting that BYD launched in the EU region in June with the Dolphin Surf hatchback in Rome. The Dolphin Surf model has a high-profile display with affordable pricing of £18,650 in the UK, offering competition to the existing highly priced EU models such as the Renault 5 E-Tech, Citroen e-C3, and Fiat 500e. 

Senior officials from Stellantis, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz organized a meeting with the European Commission President, Ursula Von Der Leyen, to discuss more flexible emission targets. The EU set the deadline for the ban of new petrol and diesel cars in 2035, but automakers have argued that the target is unrealistic considering the current market conditions. 

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

The post A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix Everyone has wondered what may be the next step for KPop Demon Hunters as an IP, given its record-breaking success on Netflix. Now, the answer may be something exactly no one predicted. According to a new filing with the MPA, something called Debut: A KPop Demon Hunters Story has been rated PG by the ratings body. It’s listed alongside some other films, and this is obviously something that has not been publicly announced. A short film could be well, very short, a few minutes, and likely no more than ten. Even that might be pushing it. Using say, Pixar shorts as a reference, most are between 4 and 8 minutes. The original movie is an hour and 36 minutes. The “Debut” in the title indicates some sort of flashback, perhaps to when HUNTR/X first arrived on the scene before they blew up. Previously, director Maggie Kang has commented about how there were more backstory components that were supposed to be in the film that were cut, but hinted those could be explored in a sequel. But perhaps some may be put into a short here. I very much doubt those scenes were fully produced and simply cut, but perhaps they were finished up for this short film here. When would Debut: KPop Demon Hunters theoretically arrive? I’m not sure the other films on the list are much help. Dead of Winter is out in less than two weeks. Mother Mary does not have a release date. Ne Zha 2 came out earlier this year. I’ve only seen news stories saying The Perfect Gamble was supposed to come out in Q1 2025, but I’ve seen no evidence that it actually has. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix It could be sooner rather than later as Netflix looks to capitalize…
MemeCore
M$2.62345+9.92%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014007-1.47%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08744+1.57%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:23
Partager
Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

A gripping tale of deception has captured the media’s spotlight, especially in foreign outlets, centering on a cryptocurrency fraud case from Denver, Colorado. Eli Regalado, a pastor, alongside his wife Kaitlyn, was convicted, but what makes this case particularly intriguing is their unconventional defense.Continue Reading:Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud
PrompTale AI
TALE$0.008277-10.81%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:38
Partager
Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

While Pi Coin (PI) and VeChain (VET) have long been part of the conversation, crypto analysts and early-stage investors are […] The post Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain appeared first on Coindoo.
Solayer
LAYER$0.5321+1.00%
Pi Network
PI$0.35602+0.73%
VeChain
VET$0.02502-0.47%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/18 00:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Tired Of Altcoin Price Slumps? Crypto Analysts Are Saying The BFX Could Be The Best Crypto To Buy In 2025

CFTC Appoints Crypto Leaders to Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee