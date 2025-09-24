Some things are complicated, while other projecrts and protocols are working hard to make everything easier! So did Vooi with trading UI…Continue reading on Coinmonks »Some things are complicated, while other projecrts and protocols are working hard to make everything easier! So did Vooi with trading UI…Continue reading on Coinmonks »

VOOI V2: Gasless, Cross-Chain Trading with CEX Speed and DeFi Control

Par : Medium
2025/09/24 17:11
Some things are complicated, while other projecrts and protocols are working hard to make everything easier! So did Vooi with trading UI! Here’s my smooth TL;DR on VOOI V2 and what’s there for traders!

VOOI V2 is a gasless, cross-chain trading platform that brings the speed and ease of a CEX to DeFi… without giving up custody. It supports both spot and perpetual contracts across crypto, stocks, forex, commodities, game assets, and real-world assets, all through one mobile-first interface.

With features like social login, AI copilot support, and a unified balance across chains, trading feels seamless and intuitive. They turn DeFi into a frictionless, powerful, and smart trading experience — without compromising on control.

Launched in July 2025, Phase 2 introduced full chain abstraction, allowing your funds and positions to move freely across EVM networks! There is no need to bridge or switch wallets.

VOOI Light keeps it simple for casual users, while VOOI Pro unlocks advanced tools like TP/SL, stop limits, and AI agent support for power traders. So far processed over $8.5 billion in trading volume from 60,000+ users, with access to 200+ markets through integrations with platforms like Orderly, HyperLiquid, SynFutures, and Ostium.

