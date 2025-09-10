Voters head to polls in Virginia race backed by crypto spending

The Protect Progress PAC spent more than $1 million to support James Walkinshaw in a primary for the congressional seat, in a race that could narrow Republicans’ House majority.

Voters in the US state of Virginia’s 11th congressional district will choose a replacement for late Representative Gerry Connolly in a special election that could be influenced by money from the cryptocurrency industry.

On Tuesday, Virginia residents who haven’t voted early head to the polls to decide whether to elect Democrat James Walkinshaw or Republican Stewart Whitson to replace Connolly following his death in May while serving in the US Congress.

While neither candidate appeared to have taken a strong position on digital assets or blockchain for the campaign, a cryptocurrency-backed political action committee (PAC) could still influence the outcome.

