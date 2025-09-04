Wall Street Embraces Crypto: NYSE, Nasdaq, & CBOE to Offer Spot Bitcoin & Ethereum Trading

  • According to a recent joint staff statement, SEC and CFTC-regulated platforms are authorized to handle the trading of specific spot crypto assets. 
  • NYSE, Nasdaq, and CBOE will enable direct trading of tokens like Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Solana.

For years, crypto companies and investors have been stuck in limbo, dealing with mixed signals out of Washington that created more confusion than clarity. Progress slowed, uncertainty lingered, but now, that fog finally looks like it’s starting to lift.

The United States market regulators, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), have teamed up to announce that big-name exchanges like the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Nasdaq, Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), and CME can now support trading of certain spot crypto assets.

What does that mean in practice? Wall Street could soon give investors direct access to Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), with other tokens, like Ripple (XRP), Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), and even Dogecoin (DOGE), potentially coming next, especially with Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) applications already in the pipeline.

Institutional investors no longer have to wrestle with futures contracts or complex derivatives to get exposure to crypto. Spot trading is usually straightforward. You buy and sell at the current market price. That simplicity could finally open the possibilities for broader adoption.

Up until now, most U.S. spot trading lived on crypto-only platforms. This move by the CFTC and SEC will now bring more liquidity into the market and lower barriers to entry. Most importantly, this will put the U.S. in a stronger position to lead the global push toward regulated digital asset markets.

Regulators Speak Out

“Today’s joint statement is a big step toward bringing crypto innovation back to U.S. soil,” said SEC Chairman Paul Atkins.

The initiative falls under the SEC’s Project Crypto and the CFTC’s Crypto Sprint. Launched by the CFTC, this initiative is more action-oriented, designed to gather input from the public, industry stakeholders, and academics. As Crypto News Flash explained in a report, Project Crypto is the SEC’s internal program focused on studying and shaping policy around crypto assets.

Their plan is to figure out how the current securities laws apply to digital tokens and also identify where new rules or adjustments may be needed.

The CFTC Acting Chair Caroline D. Pham didn’t mince words:

Eleanor Terret, host of the Crypto America podcast, posted on X that this marks “a major step” in aligning the SEC’s Project Crypto and the CFTC’s Crypto Sprint. She added that the push is all about creating more venue choice and flexibility for U.S. investors while tightening coordination between regulators.

