Wall Street Giant JPMorgan Secures $500M Capacity in Crypto-Linked AI Fund Numerai

TLDR:

JPMorgan Asset Management has secured $500m in Numerai capacity after the hedge fund’s record year of performance.

Numerai posted a 25.45% net return in 2024 with only one down month, marking its strongest year since launch.

The AI-driven hedge fund grew assets under management from $60m to $450m in just three years.

Numerai expanded its team and repurchased $1m of its NMR crypto token to align with its data science community.

Big money is moving into AI-driven finance. After a year of strong returns, hedge fund Numerai has caught the eye of one of Wall Street’s largest players.

JPMorgan Asset Management has locked in $500 million of capacity with the fund, signaling rising trust in machine learning strategies. Numerai, which lets global data scientists feed trading signals into its models, now enters a new stage of growth.

The milestone follows its best performance year to date, with assets climbing sharply and returns outpacing rivals.

Numerai’s Growth and Crypto Alignment

Over the last three years, Numerai has quietly expanded its assets under management. The fund has grown from handling $60 million to more than $450 million, according to company updates. That pace placed the project in a stronger position heading into its biggest allocation yet.

In 2024, Numerai delivered a 25.45% net return on a 2.75 Sharpe ratio. The hedge fund logged only a single down month during the year, a level of consistency that drew investor attention. Company statements noted that it was the best year since the fund’s inception.

As part of its strategy, Numerai continued aligning with its core crypto community. It repurchased $1 million worth of its native cryptocurrency, NMR. The move reinforced ties with the network of data scientists whose AI models drive the hedge fund’s performance.

The team also expanded. New hires include an AI researcher with a background at Meta and a trading engineer formerly at Voleon. Each addition was aimed at matching operational scale with rising institutional demand.

JPMorgan Capacity Deal with Numerai

JPMorgan Asset Management, one of the largest allocators to quantitative strategies, has taken a direct position in Numerai’s growth. The firm secured $500 million in fund capacity, providing a major capital pathway. The deal marks a rare institutional vote of confidence in AI-first hedge funds.

The news was first shared in company communications and picked up across financial news platforms. Numerai said the milestone is part of its long-term belief that machine learning would reshape asset management.

Since its launch in 2015, the hedge fund has positioned itself as permanently open to new methods, whether tree ensembles, transformers, or LLM-driven signals.

Traditional quant funds often narrow their strategies. Numerai’s platform is built differently. It allows external data scientists to submit signals through a simple API, creating a system designed to absorb diverse approaches. The fund said that openness was now proving to be its edge.

JPMorgan’s allocation signals growing trust in AI-driven systems within mainstream finance. For Numerai, the capacity provides an opportunity to manage larger flows while maintaining its model-driven process. The partnership follows what the company called the most successful year in its history.

