Wall Street Is Finally Turning Its Eyes to Polkadot

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 14:34
RealLink
REAL$0.05155+0.52%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.005285+2.60%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001793-12.96%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021923+0.05%
Altcoins
Wall Street Is Finally Turning Its Eyes to Polkadot

Polkadot is making a strategic pivot to strengthen its position in the ongoing crypto bull market.

On Aug. 19, the network announced the creation of Polkadot Capital Group, a new unit focused on building bridges with institutional investors and opening pathways for traditional finance to access its ecosystem.

The division, led by David Sedacca, aims to provide data-driven education and guidance for Wall Street participants exploring crypto opportunities. “Our goal is to lead through education and adapt in real time to institutional market priorities,” Sedacca said, stressing that Polkadot must demonstrate its unique value to capital markets.

Gavin Wood Takes Back the Helm

The launch comes alongside a major leadership shift. Co-founder Gavin Wood confirmed he will return as CEO of Parity, Polkadot’s core development company, by the end of August. Wood replaces Björn Wagner, who has served as chief executive for three years.

Wood said his comeback reflects a need for leverage at the top level, noting that with Polkadot’s architecture largely complete, stronger leadership can accelerate execution as markets heat up. “The bigger picture is evolving, and you’ll start to feel that in the months ahead,” he said.

Fighting to Regain Momentum

The moves highlight Polkadot’s urgent need to reestablish competitiveness. While Ethereum and Solana continue to dominate DeFi and stablecoin markets — commanding billions in activity — Polkadot hosts only about $88 million in stablecoins.

This year has been particularly harsh for DOT, which has lost over 40% of its value, even as Ethereum gained nearly 30% on institutional demand and Solana thrived on memecoin trading. The underperformance has raised concerns among supporters, making both the governance shake-up and institutional push critical steps for Polkadot’s future relevance.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

telegram

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/wall-street-is-finally-turning-its-eyes-to-polkadot/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Ozak AI token presale has now crossed the $2 million mark, with over 161 million $OZ tokens sold in Phase 4. The project is currently listed at a price of $0.005 and has been appealing to investors given the fact that it is estimated to grow to a price of $2.80. Backed by CertiK audits […] The post Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Triathon
GROW$0.0105+1.94%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01399-0.99%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1167-1.26%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/20 15:30
Partager
AguilaTrades has closed its BTC long position and made a profit of $160,000

AguilaTrades has closed its BTC long position and made a profit of $160,000

PANews reported on June 30 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, trader AguilaTrades has closed his BTC (20x) long position and made a profit of $160,000.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,892.98-1.27%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0884+23.29%
Partager
PANews2025/06/30 08:20
Partager
Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

For the first time, institutional and decentralized finance users can now swap between BlackRock’s tokenized U.S. Treasury fund, BUIDL, and Ethena’s USDtb stablecoin around the clock. The new capability, announced by Securitize on June 18, marks a step forward in…
U
U$0.0202-6.04%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.08443-2.88%
FUND
FUND$0.0246--%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 15:48
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

AguilaTrades has closed its BTC long position and made a profit of $160,000

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

Merlin BTC staking first vault was filled within 27 minutes, the official plan is to increase the quota

The Stablecoin War: USDC vs Decentralized Alternatives