Wall Street Is Quietly Accumulating $1.7B Worth of Solana

Altcoins

Fresh data from the Strategic SOL Reserve platform reveals that 13 companies and institutions collectively hold 8.27 million Solana (SOL), an amount valued at roughly $1.72 billion.

This represents around 1.44% of the token’s total circulating supply, with more than half a million SOL already committed to staking.

Who Holds the Most Solana?

Among the largest holders are a handful of firms that dominate the list. Sharps Technology leads with 2.14 million SOL, worth about $444.6 million, followed closely by Upexi with 2 million SOL, valued at $415.5 million.

Other notable holders include DeFi Development Corp with 1.42 million SOL (plus an additional 158,886 SOL staked), Mercurity Fintech with 1.08 million SOL, and iSpecimen Inc. with 1 million SOL.

Together, these five firms account for the overwhelming majority of the top 13 institutional positions, controlling over $1.6 billion worth of the asset.

Staking Activity and Returns

Out of the total holdings, around 585,000 SOL—valued at approximately $104 million—has been staked. The average annual return from staking sits at 6.86%, offering institutions both yield and exposure to the network’s growth.

Market Reaction

At the time of writing, Solana was trading at $207.75, marking a 2.3% increase in the last 24 hours. The data underscores how institutional participation continues to grow, cementing Solana’s position as one of the most closely watched blockchains in the market.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories







Next article