Wall Street Meets Dogecoin – First DOGE ETF Set to Debut

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 21:33
Union
U$0.01017-4.14%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.316+1.09%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014373+0.95%
Bonk
BONK$0.00001995+3.42%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09491-3.05%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21402+0.66%
Altcoins

Dogecoin (DOGE) could soon make the leap from meme coin to Wall Street product.

REX Shares and Osprey Funds have filed with U.S. regulators to launch what would be the first exchange-traded fund offering direct exposure to DOGE, with trading expected as early as next week under the ticker DOJE.

Expanding Beyond Solana

The two firms are no strangers to crypto ETFs. Just a few months ago, they brought a Solana staking fund to market, using a legal framework under the Investment Company Act of 1940 — often referred to as the “40 Act.” That same approach is now being applied to Dogecoin.

According to the filing, the DOJE fund would gain exposure through a Cayman Islands-based subsidiary structured to meet the strict compliance requirements of U.S. law.

Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas noted on X that Dogecoin looks like the first product ready to launch, but the same prospectus also referenced potential ETFs tied to XRP, BONK, TRUMP, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, suggesting a broader pipeline could follow.

How the Structure Works

The 40 Act limits how U.S. investment funds can hold certain assets like commodities and derivatives. By creating an offshore subsidiary, ETF issuers can navigate those restrictions while still giving investors exposure to digital assets. According to the prospectus, the Dogecoin subsidiary’s strategies and risks are treated as identical to those of the main fund to ensure compliance.

This is the same playbook REX and Osprey used to bring the Solana ETF to life earlier this year, a fund that marked one of the more creative legal workarounds in the industry.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/wall-street-meets-dogecoin-first-doge-etf-set-to-debut/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin Lead Crypto Losses As Iran Retaliates With Drone Barrage After Israel Air Strikes

Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin Lead Crypto Losses As Iran Retaliates With Drone Barrage After Israel Air Strikes

Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) took the heaviest hits after Israel’s air strikes on Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile sites rattled markets. The crypto market slumped 4% overall
Solana
SOL$203.11-0.35%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21416+0.94%
Ethereum
ETH$4,278-0.52%
Partager
Insidebitcoins2025/06/13 16:44
Partager
Data: Bitcoin network profit taking increased, with profits reaching $2.46 billion yesterday

Data: Bitcoin network profit taking increased, with profits reaching $2.46 billion yesterday

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Glassnode monitoring, profit-taking activities on the Bitcoin network have increased again. Yesterday, Bitcoin realized a profit of $2.46 billion, and the 7-day
Partager
PANews2025/07/01 16:35
Partager
SEC and CFTC To Host Roundtable To ‘Harmonize’ Regulatory Frameworks for Crypto

SEC and CFTC To Host Roundtable To ‘Harmonize’ Regulatory Frameworks for Crypto

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015591-7.19%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/05 22:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin Lead Crypto Losses As Iran Retaliates With Drone Barrage After Israel Air Strikes

Data: Bitcoin network profit taking increased, with profits reaching $2.46 billion yesterday

SEC and CFTC To Host Roundtable To ‘Harmonize’ Regulatory Frameworks for Crypto

SEC’s Gensler Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Texts Amid FTX Collapse Timing

BMW plans to play spoiler to China, Tesla's market dominance with new EV