Wall Street Pushes to Delay 2026 Crypto Rules

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 19:15
B
B$0.56825-0.22%
Threshold
T$0.01589-2.51%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,198.75-1.61%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09884-0.48%
Capverse
CAP$0.06572+1.23%

Key Notes

  • Wall Street groups urge the Basel Committee to pause 2026 crypto banking rules.
  • Trade bodies warn strict capital requirements could push crypto outside banks.
  • SEC Chair Paul Atkins signals only a small fraction of tokens may be securities.

A coalition of leading Wall Street trade groups is calling on global regulators to halt the rollout of strict crypto banking rules set to take effect in January 2026.

In an August 19 letter to the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, eight associations warned that the rules would make it too costly for banks to engage with crypto, potentially pushing the $2.8 trillion market outside the regular financial system.


Trade Groups Push Back Against Punitive Standards

The eight associations also included the Global Financial Markets Association and the Institute of International Finance. The Basel rules, though non-binding, are usually adopted by member countries and shape how international banks manage risk.

Under the current framework, Bitcoin

BTC
$113 813



24h volatility:
1.4%


Market cap:
$2.27 T



Vol. 24h:
$45.47 B

and Ethereum

ETH
$4 228



24h volatility:
1.4%


Market cap:
$510.62 B



Vol. 24h:
$42.76 B

carry a 100% risk weight, while many other crypto assets are saddled with a 1,250% penalty, far higher than requirements for corporate bonds or equities.

Banks are also limited to holding no more than 1% of their Tier 1 capital in “Group 2” crypto assets under the new cryptocurrency rules.

Outdated Perceptions

The associations argue that the policies reflect outdated perceptions shaped by collapses such as Terra/Luna in 2022.

Policy approaches are fundamentally different in 2025 compared to when the rules were first laid out, the letter noted, cautioning that inconsistent adoption could “jeopardize the goal of establishing a minimum standard.”

SEC Signals Shift on Token Classification

Meanwhile, the SEC Chair Paul Atkins, speaking at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, suggested only a small fraction of tokens should be classified as securities.

“Just the token itself is not necessarily the security, and probably not,” Atkins said, a notable pivot from his predecessor Gary Gensler’s stance that most digital assets fell under securities law.

Project Crypto Initiative

Atkins emphasized the SEC’s “Project Crypto” initiative, which aims to establish clearer rules for digital assets while Congress works on broader legislation.

Lawmakers are advancing the Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act, with both the House and Senate pushing toward a market structure bill as early as September.

Senate Banking Committee Chair Tim Scott indicated bipartisan support, with up to 18 Democrats potentially backing the legislation.

next

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Cryptocurrency News, News

Parth Dubey

A crypto journalist with over 5 years of experience in the industry, Parth has worked with major media outlets in the crypto and finance world, gathering experience and expertise in the space after surviving bear and bull markets over the years. Parth is also an author of 4 self-published books.

Parth Dubey on LinkedIn

Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/wall-street-delay-2026-crypto-rules/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Funds are mainly concentrated in RWA, payment and infra; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completed the fundraising of US$222 million for its second fund.
SEED
SEED$0.001037+0.77%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000076-3.79%
FUND
FUND$0.0246--%
Partager
PANews2025/05/05 11:31
Partager
Ukraine’s cyberpolice extradited crypto criminal from FBI’s international wanted list to the US

Ukraine’s cyberpolice extradited crypto criminal from FBI’s international wanted list to the US

The Cyberpolice Department of the National Police of Ukraine announced the detention in Kyiv of a 33-year-old foreigner wanted by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for large-scale cyber attacks. According to the law enforcement agency, the detainee was one of the key members of an international hacker group that caused more than UAH […] Сообщение Ukraine’s cyberpolice extradited crypto criminal from FBI’s international wanted list to the US появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Moonveil
MORE$0.09865-0.59%
CyberConnect
CYBER$2.2212-4.19%
Partager
Incrypted2025/06/19 15:11
Partager
Cardano & Chainlink Can’t Keep Up, Remittix (RTX) Just Became the $20M PayFi Phenomenon

Cardano & Chainlink Can’t Keep Up, Remittix (RTX) Just Became the $20M PayFi Phenomenon

ADA struggles near $1, LINK remains 54% off ATH, yet Remittix secures $20M and PayFi buzz, with analysts eyeing 100x growth in this bull cycle.
NEAR
NEAR$2.462-1.91%
Threshold
T$0.01589-2.93%
Chainlink
LINK$24.92+1.58%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/08/20 20:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Ukraine’s cyberpolice extradited crypto criminal from FBI’s international wanted list to the US

Cardano & Chainlink Can’t Keep Up, Remittix (RTX) Just Became the $20M PayFi Phenomenon

Trump-Connected Thumzup Media Dives Into Crypto Mining With Dogehash Deal

Solana and ADA Consolidate While Rollblock’s Presale Momentum Accelerates