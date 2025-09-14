Wall Street Veteran Says Institutions Will Load Up On Bitcoin by December

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/14 20:19
Boost
BOOST$0.09606+8.11%

TLDR

  • Wall Street analyst Jordi Visser predicts US financial institutions will increase Bitcoin allocations by year-end
  • Traditional finance portfolios expected to boost Bitcoin holdings in Q4 2024 for 2025 preparations
  • 83% of institutional investors surveyed plan to increase crypto allocations in 2025
  • US spot Bitcoin ETFs have recorded $56.79 billion in total inflows since January 2024
  • Publicly traded companies now hold approximately $117.03 billion in Bitcoin on balance sheets

Wall Street veteran and macro analyst Jordi Visser has made a strong prediction about Bitcoin adoption in traditional finance. He believes US financial institutions will increase their Bitcoin allocations before 2024 ends.

Speaking with Anthony Pompliano in a recent YouTube interview, Visser shared his outlook for institutional Bitcoin investment. He stated that allocations for Bitcoin from the traditional finance world will increase between now and year-end.

The analyst emphasized his confidence in this prediction. Visser said Bitcoin’s allocation numbers will go higher across investment portfolios and that this development is certain to happen.

His forecast targets the final quarter of 2024 as the key period for these allocation changes. This timing coincides with ongoing market debates about whether Bitcoin’s price will peak during this cycle’s fourth quarter.

Institutional Interest Shows Strong Growth

Recent data supports Visser’s optimistic outlook on institutional Bitcoin adoption. A March 2024 survey by Coinbase and EY-Parthenon revealed strong institutional interest in cryptocurrency markets.

The survey found that 83% of institutional investors plan to increase their crypto allocations in 2025. This data suggests growing acceptance of digital assets among traditional financial entities.

Bitwise released additional projections in May 2024 supporting this trend. The firm predicted $120 billion in Bitcoin inflows by 2025 and $300 billion by 2026.

US-based spot Bitcoin ETFs have shown strong performance recently. These funds recorded approximately $2.33 billion in net inflows over five consecutive days.

Since launching in January 2024, spot Bitcoin ETFs have accumulated $56.79 billion in total inflows. This figure demonstrates sustained institutional demand for Bitcoin exposure through regulated investment vehicles.

Corporate Bitcoin Holdings Reach New Heights

Publicly traded companies have increased their Bitcoin treasury holdings substantially. Current data from BitcoinTreasuries.NET shows these companies hold approximately $117.03 billion in Bitcoin.

This corporate adoption trend represents another form of institutional Bitcoin allocation. Companies across various sectors have added Bitcoin to their balance sheets as a treasury asset.

Visser also commented on Bitcoin’s technical performance and broader market conditions. While hesitant to make specific price predictions, he expressed satisfaction with how Bitcoin’s charts are developing.

The analyst noted positive technical signals across the broader cryptocurrency market. He mentioned seeing multiple “mini breakouts” from a technical analysis perspective.

Visser highlighted Ethereum’s price action as particularly important for overall market health. He noted that Ethereum has been consolidating between $4,000 and $5,000, with all-time highs around $5,000.

The publicly traded companies currently hold approximately $117.03 billion in Bitcoin on their balance sheets according to BitcoinTreasuries.NET data.

The post Wall Street Veteran Says Institutions Will Load Up On Bitcoin by December appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Data: BitGo’s custodial crypto assets exceed $100 billion

Data: BitGo’s custodial crypto assets exceed $100 billion

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Bloomberg, the crypto assets managed by BitGo, a US cryptocurrency custody company, jumped from US$60 billion to US$100 billion in the first
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0874-0.68%
Partager
PANews2025/06/25 22:11
Partager
Solana DeFi TVL Hits $13.34B, Breaking All-Time Records

Solana DeFi TVL Hits $13.34B, Breaking All-Time Records

Solana's DeFi total value locked just hit $13.34 billion, marking its highest level ever as ecosystem growth accelerates.]]>
DeFi
DEFI$0.001762-1.45%
Everscale
EVER$0.01658+14.03%
Partager
Crypto News Flash2025/09/14 20:22
Partager
Japanese City Iizuka Pilots IOTA-Based Digital IDs for Faster, Safer Evacuations

Japanese City Iizuka Pilots IOTA-Based Digital IDs for Faster, Safer Evacuations

Salima drew attention to a program that plans to use IOTA as a tool for advancing disaster preparedness and awareness campaigns. A planned demonstration will build the Turing Certs Evacuation Shelter Authentication System using Turing Certs’ DID and VC technology. A new disaster preparedness project is rolling out in Iizuka, Fukuoka. Japan is no stranger [...]]]>
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0725+0.46%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1939-4.05%
VinuChain
VC$0.0028-1.75%
Partager
Crypto News Flash2025/09/14 20:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Data: BitGo’s custodial crypto assets exceed $100 billion

Solana DeFi TVL Hits $13.34B, Breaking All-Time Records

Japanese City Iizuka Pilots IOTA-Based Digital IDs for Faster, Safer Evacuations

Winklevoss Twins Predict Bitcoin’s Meteoric Rise

Arctic Pablo Coin’s FINAL400 Bonus Turns Presale into Millions | Dogecoin Utility Grows, Pepe Stays Viral Among Top Cryptos to Buy Now