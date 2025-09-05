Walmart to Train Millions in AI Through OpenAI Academy

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/05 20:48
TLDRs:

  • Walmart partners with OpenAI to train millions in AI, offering free certifications for workers.
  • OpenAI Academy expands to certify different AI fluency levels, from basics to advanced roles.
  • GPT-5 launch positions AI as a key tool for workplace productivity and entrepreneurship.
  • Walmart CEO emphasizes tech skills as critical to shaping the future of retail.

OpenAI has announced a strategic partnership with retail giant Walmart to train millions of workers in artificial intelligence (AI), marking a major step toward integrating AI literacy across industries.

The initiative expands OpenAI’s existing Academy, a free online platform designed to teach AI tools, now including certification programs to validate skills.

Fidji Simo, OpenAI’s CEO of Applications, explained that AI-competent employees are more productive, in-demand, and better compensated than those without these skills.

Hands-On AI for Retail Associates

Walmart CEO John Furner highlighted that the future of retail depends not just on technology, but on people who understand how to use it.

The collaboration will provide Walmart employees hands-on experience with AI applications, ensuring they can translate new skills into practical workplace solutions. By integrating AI into daily operations, Walmart aims to enhance productivity, customer service, and operational efficiency across its stores.

GPT-5 Powers Next-Generation Learning

The partnership coincides with OpenAI’s recent launch of GPT-5, which the company touts as a “team of Ph.D.-level experts in your pocket.” CEO Sam Altman described GPT-5 as a significant leap toward artificial general intelligence (AGI), emphasizing its ability to empower entrepreneurs and employees alike.

The Academy’s certification programs will leverage GPT-5 to provide interactive learning experiences, enabling users to acquire advanced AI skills efficiently. These skills include prompt engineering, workflow automation, and custom AI model deployment.

Aiming for 10 Million Certifications by 2030

OpenAI and Walmart have set an ambitious goal: certifying 10 million individuals by 2030. The initiative is part of a broader effort to expand economic opportunity by equipping workers with in-demand AI skills. Simo emphasized that democratizing AI knowledge is essential.

By providing accessible training and certification, OpenAI and Walmart are not only preparing workers for a rapidly evolving technological landscape but also setting a precedent for industry-wide AI education. Analysts predict that initiatives like this could accelerate adoption of AI tools in retail, logistics, and other service sectors, ultimately reshaping the modern workforce.

Empowering the Workforce Through AI

As AI continues to redefine the workplace, programs like the OpenAI Academy in partnership with Walmart demonstrate a proactive approach to bridging the skills gap.

With millions of employees gaining access to structured AI training, the initiative positions both companies at the forefront of technological and workforce innovation, paving the way for a future where AI skills become a standard part of professional development.

