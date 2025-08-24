Wang Feng Suggests Bitcoin and Ethereum Following U.S. Market Cycles

2025/08/24 19:09
Key Points:
  • Bitcoin’s departure from halving cycles gains attention; Ethereum may align.
  • Market impact expected for Ethereum resembling U.S. financial trends.
  • Wang Feng calls for institutional involvement in crypto markets.

Wang Feng, founder of Linekong Interactive, announced on August 24 that Bitcoin has synchronized with US stock market cycles, hinting Ethereum may follow, pending further evaluation.

This shift suggests a new phase for major cryptocurrencies, potentially impacting institutional strategies and market dynamics across Bitcoin, Ethereum, and related sectors.

Institutional Interest and Historical Market Shift

Market reactions have echoed these sentiments with varied responses from key industry figures. Institutions have shown increased interest, as evidenced by Linekong Interactive’s own crypto holdings. However, ongoing discussions stress the need for further observation, especially considering the potential effects on related DeFi and RWA assets.

CoinMarketCap reports indicate Bitcoin (BTC) is priced at $114,832.02, with a market cap of $2.29 trillion. Bitcoin’s market dominance currently stands at 57.65%, and over the past 60 days, its value rose by 7.19%. Trading volumes decreased by 37.03% in 24 hours. These metrics highlight Bitcoin’s growing influence within traditional finance cycles.

Market Dynamics and Future Insights

Did you know? Historical cryptocurrency trends typically dictated price movements; yet, if verified, this shift could bring significant changes in how strategies are designed within crypto sectors.

From the Coincu research team, Ethereum’s compliance with market cycles suggests a new trend towards traditional finance engagement.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 11:05 UTC on August 24, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The trajectory mentioned by Wang Feng invites industry stakeholders to consider these developments for future financial and technological planning.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/markets/bitcoin-ethereum-us-market-cycles/

