Wang Yongli, former vice president of the Bank of China: Stablecoin legislation may seriously backfire on stablecoins

Par : PANews
2025/09/13 11:27
PANews reported on September 13th that Wang Yongli, former Vice President of the Bank of China, stated in a statement that stablecoins are neither essential nor irreplaceable for the operation of the on-chain crypto world. Stablecoin legislation will inevitably drive legislation for the entire crypto asset class, profoundly impacting the crypto market landscape and potentially even severely undermining stablecoins. China should be more aware and proactive. China's focus should not be on developing RMB stablecoins (which already have limited room for development), but rather on overtaking others by accelerating overall crypto asset legislation, encouraging banks and other financial institutions to move to blockchains, actively promoting the development of RWAs, and attracting crypto exchanges to register or domicile in Hong Kong, thereby accelerating the RMB's on-chain operation.

PANews reported on September 13 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$406 million yesterday (September 12, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$168 million. The current historical total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.859 billion. The second is Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$166 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETHA has reached US$12.886 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$30.352 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.38%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.363 billion.
PANews2025/09/13 12:16
Elon Musk’s AI startup xAI reportedly cut at least 500 people from its data-annotation ranks on Friday night. The company informed its staff by email that the company is shrinking its group of generalist AI tutors and shifting resources to specialists. The internal note, reviewed by Business Insider said “After a thorough review of our […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 12:38
PANews reported on September 13 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (September 12, Eastern Time) was US$642 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$315 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of FBTC has reached US$12.627 billion. The second is Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$265 million. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT has reached US$59.778 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$153.178 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.62%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$56.831 billion.
PANews2025/09/13 12:15
