Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 — Brutal, Co-op Action Returns

Overview & Release Info

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, developed by Saber St. Petersburg and published by Focus Entertainment, launched on September 9, 2024, for PC (Windows), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. This sequel continues the saga of Ultramarines lieutenant Demetrian Titus, mixing third-person shooter combat with hack-and-slash mechanics.

Gameplay & Modes

Players can engage in the single-player campaign or team up in three-player co-op (“Operations” mode), and also dive into 6v6 PvP modes like Annihilation, Seize Ground, and Capture and Control. Combat blends ranged attacks for weaker enemies and close-quarters melee for tougher foes—with mechanics for parrying, dodging, and executing takedowns to regenerate armor.

Reception & Player Feedback

The game earned “generally favorable” reviews, with strong player reception: 86% of over 77,000 Steam reviews are positive (82% in the last 30 days). One Reddit user summarized:

Sales & Recognition

The game amassed over 2 million players at launch, reaching 4.5 million copies sold within a month, and exceeding 6 million players by mid-January 2025. It earned several award nominations, notably at The Game Awards and Steam Awards, and won the 6th Pégases Award for Best Foreign Video Game.

What Critics Say

Critics praised it as a return to pure adrenaline — “a pleasure for fans” — highlighting its technical polish and relentless action. Others noted it as “the best ambassador of Warhammer 40,000,” with brutal, refined gameplay. Some highlighted its militaristic themes and spectacle, while pointing out its straightforward, fan-focused design.