Warning Signs Flash: Is Bitcoin’s Bull Market About to Die?

Coindoo
2025/09/12 14:09
Legendary trader Peter Brandt believes the peak may be behind us, while other analysts see more gas left in the tank — and the Federal Reserve’s looming rate decision is adding to the uncertainty.

Brandt Sounds the Alarm

Brandt has hinted that August’s surge to $124,000 could mark the cycle high. His view aligns with classic halving-cycle patterns, where tops typically occur not long after block rewards are cut. If he’s right, Bitcoin’s next chapter could be less about euphoria and more about consolidation.

Not everyone is ready to call time. Analyst JDK argues that Bitcoin’s behavior fits the theory of “lengthening cycles,” suggesting a potential peak in October or November. For him, market structure matters more than the calendar — and the current environment doesn’t yet resemble past cycle tops.

Liquidity Wild Card: Fed Cuts

Complicating the picture is the Federal Reserve. With inflation easing, markets see a 90% chance of a 25-basis-point cut at next week’s FOMC meeting. Liquidity injections could, in theory, fuel another leg up for Bitcoin.

But history isn’t so clear. In 2019, Bitcoin rallied hard before the Fed’s cuts only to lose steam once they began. In 2024, BTC hit six figures — but that move coincided with Trump’s election victory, making it tough to isolate the impact of monetary policy.

The Bigger Picture

Despite the debate over timing, most agree on direction: Bitcoin’s long-term trajectory remains higher. As Anthony Pompliano put it, rate cuts may not be the trigger everyone expects — but the broader trend still favors appreciation.

The open question is whether the fireworks are already behind us or whether one last rally is waiting in the wings.

