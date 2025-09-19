Warsaw Stock Exchange Debuts Bitcoin BETA ETF, Expanding Crypto Market Access

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 05:36
B
B$0.49141-9.47%
Union
U$0.013872-2.63%
TrustFi
TFI$0.00422--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017353+1.09%
FUND
FUND$0.01851+5.77%

The Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW) has officially listed the Bitcoin BETA ETF, giving investors in Poland their first opportunity to gain exposure to bitcoin through a regulated exchange-traded fund.

The newly listed ETF, managed by AgioFunds TFI SA, is designed to provide exposure to bitcoin through futures contracts listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). Importantly, the fund incorporates a foreign exchange (FX) risk hedging strategy, aiming to reduce investors’ exposure to fluctuations between the U.S. dollar and the Polish zloty. This makes it the first ETF on GPW to offer cryptocurrency exposure while managing currency volatility.

“GPW addresses investors’ expectations and follows the trend of diversifying asset classes available on the public market,” said Michał Kobza, Member of the Management Board of the Warsaw Stock Exchange. “Equally important, offering exposure to bitcoin through an ETF listed on GPW increases safety of trading as investors can participate in the cryptocurrency market using an instrument which is supervised, cleared, and subject to the transparency standards applicable to a regulated capital market.”

The ETF prospectus was approved by the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) on June 17, 2025. The approval granted AgioFunds TFI permission to issue both Series A and B investment certificates. To ensure liquidity, Dom Maklerski Banku Ochrony Środowiska S.A. has been designated as the market maker.

“Less than a month after our most recent new listing, we are introducing another ETF offering exposure to the world’s largest cryptocurrency in a regulated and effective manner,” stated Kazimierz Szpak, CEO of BETA TFI SA and BETA ETF Asset Manager at AgioFunds TFI SA. “The ETF is our response to the growing demand from investors for new asset classes. I believe that the Bitcoin BETA ETF will meet market expectations and will be welcomed by investors.”

The launch of the Bitcoin BETA ETF brings the total number of ETFs listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange to sixteen. These include funds tracking Polish indices such as WIG20, mWIG40, and sWIG80, as well as international benchmarks like the S&P 500, Nasdaq-100, and DAX. The exchange also offers sector ETFs, leveraged ETFs, and inverse ETFs.

ETF adoption in Poland has been growing rapidly. According to GPW data, turnover in ETFs has reached PLN 1.9 billion year-to-date, representing a 94.2% increase compared to the same period last year.

By listing its first Bitcoin ETF, GPW joins global capital markets that have already embraced Bitcoin-based products. The listing reflects rising demand from institutional and retail investors seeking regulated pathways to access bitcoin as an asset class, while also strengthening Poland’s position in the rapidly evolving ETF landscape.

Source: https://bitcoinmagazine.com/news/warsaw-stock-exchange-debuts-bitcoin-beta-etf-expanding-crypto-market-access

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

SBI Shinsei Bank Moves Toward Multicurrency Tokenized Payments

SBI Shinsei Bank Moves Toward Multicurrency Tokenized Payments

SBI Shinsei Bank explores tokenized payments with DeCurret and Partior, aiming to modernize secure cross-border financial transactions. Japan’s SBI Shinsei Bank is taking new steps in digital finance. In partnership with DeCurret DCP and Partior, Cross-border remittances, the bank is considering using tokenized deposits for cross-border remittances, as well as for multi-currency settlement. The goal […] The post SBI Shinsei Bank Moves Toward Multicurrency Tokenized Payments appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
CROSS
CROSS$0.24994+5.97%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01749+1.62%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000678-16.50%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/19 05:30
Partager
Solana Price Prediction: SOL Tipped for 3x Boom While Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Gains 100x Speculation

Solana Price Prediction: SOL Tipped for 3x Boom While Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Gains 100x Speculation

Right now, the crypto community is buzzing with excitement as Solana (SOL) keeps gaining steam. Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a Layer 2 meme coin, is also on the rise in the market due to speculation about 100x returns. It’s clear that investors are watching a wide range of opportunities, given Solana’s impressive price hike over the
Solana
SOL$246.16+0.44%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010238+2.17%
Boom
BOOM$0.009112-4.06%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/19 04:30
Partager
Are crypto wallets becoming the control centers of our digital lives?

Are crypto wallets becoming the control centers of our digital lives?

Once clunky and confusing, cryptocurrency wallets are evolving into intuitive tools that could soon hold not just money, but identity, data and more. The crypto industry has recently made headlines for regulation battles, speculation or hacks, but behind the noise, wallets, the entry point for most people into the digital asset world, are quietly evolving and transforming what it means to participate in the Web3 economy.This week’s episode of The Clear Crypto Podcast, brought to you by StarkWare and Cointelegraph, dives into the future of cryptocurrency wallets with Jess Houlgrave, CEO of Reown, the company behind WalletConnect, to explore how wallets are shifting from niche crypto tools to mainstream “control centers” for digital life.“I don’t think there is one best wallet, because what each individual or company might want from a wallet is going to vary a very huge amount,” Houlgrave said.Read more
Threshold
T$0.01731+1.70%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08816-0.69%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003889-2.50%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/19 04:26
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

SBI Shinsei Bank Moves Toward Multicurrency Tokenized Payments

Solana Price Prediction: SOL Tipped for 3x Boom While Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Gains 100x Speculation

Are crypto wallets becoming the control centers of our digital lives?

Coinbase taps DeFi to offer up to 10.8% yield on USDC holdings

Grayscale’s XRP, SOL, ADA Fund To Begin Trading Tomorrow Following SEC’s Greenlight