Warsaw Stock Exchange Introduces Poland’s First Bitcoin ETF Product

TLDR

The Warsaw Stock Exchange has launched Poland’s first Bitcoin ETF; it provides regulated access to Bitcoin futures.

The Bitcoin BETA ETF tracks Bitcoin futures listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange; it includes an FX hedge to manage currency risk.

The Polish Financial Supervision Authority approved the ETF prospectus on June 17, 2025; this approval led to the issuance of two series of investment certificates.

Dom Maklerski Banku Ochrony Środowiska S.A. has been appointed as the market maker for the ETF; this ensures liquidity and stable trading.

The launch of the Bitcoin BETA ETF reflects growing demand for new asset classes; it strengthens Poland’s position in the global ETF market.

The Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW) has launched Poland’s first Bitcoin ETF, marking a significant milestone. The Bitcoin BETA ETF offers a regulated way for Polish investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin. The ETF tracks Bitcoin futures listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), rather than directly holding the cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin BETA ETF Provides Regulated Access to Bitcoin Futures

The Bitcoin BETA ETF, managed by AgioFunds TFI SA, allows investors to access Bitcoin futures. These futures contracts are listed on the CME, a prominent platform for crypto derivatives. This ETF is the first of its kind in Poland, providing a secure and regulated investment path to Bitcoin.

To mitigate currency fluctuations between the Polish zloty and the U.S. dollar, the ETF includes an FX hedge. This protection is achieved through forward contracts, making the Bitcoin BETA ETF unique in Poland’s market. The move ensures that investors are shielded from foreign exchange risks.

Polish Financial Authorities Approve Bitcoin ETF

The Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) approved the Bitcoin BETA ETF prospectus on June 17, 2025. Following this approval, AgioFunds TFI issued two series of investment certificates, A and B. These certificates are designed to enhance liquidity and ensure stable trading.

Dom Maklerski Banku Ochrony Środowiska S.A. has been appointed as the market maker for the ETF. This appointment aims to promote efficient market functioning and liquidity. The ETF’s launch has contributed to the growing popularity of ETFs on the GPW.

Growing Demand for ETFs on the Warsaw Stock Exchange

The launch of the Bitcoin BETA ETF comes at a time of significant growth in the Polish ETF market. GPW now hosts 16 ETFs, covering both local and international indexes. These ETFs include benchmarks like the S&P 500, Nasdaq-100, and DAX.

Kazimierz Szpak, CEO of BETA TFI SA, highlighted that the Bitcoin ETF meets rising demand for new asset classes. The launch positions the GPW among global financial hubs like the U.S. and Germany. It reflects growing investor interest in transparent and regulated exposure to digital assets.

