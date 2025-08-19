Washington’s Fall Agenda Puts Crypto and Banking Rules in Play

The GENIUS Act sets the stablecoin baseline.

But when the House and Senate reconvene in early September, Washington will wade into one of the most consequential financial policy seasons in years – one that could redraw lines between banks, fintechs, and crypto firms.

The GENIUS Act might be revised. The CLARITY Act goes to the House. The SEC and CFTC weigh in on various regulations – and of course, the courts will have their say as well.

As lawmakers and regulators advance a mix of statutes and rules that touch everything from stablecoins and token classification to open banking and federal payments, Washington’s fall agenda could set crypto’s course for the foreseeable future.

Will GENIUS Be Revised?

In July, the GENIUS Act became the first federal framework for payment stablecoins. It requires full-reserve backing, AML/BSA compliance, and empowers Treasury and the OCC on oversight.

Early commentary noted several potential loopholes and complications with the act. Perhaps that’s to be expected with a ‘first-ever’ piece of legislation, but it has already highlighted the need for further clarification – and perhaps additional legislation. Agencies now must write implementing rules, and Treasury has opened a public comment process through mid-October.

In the meantime, the ICBA wrote an open letter to the US Congress highlighting flaws with the GENIUS Act that could undermine key provisions in US interstate commerce.

Banking trade groups (ABA, BPI, ICBA, and others) support a federal framework but want Congress to repair perceived GENIUS Act loopholes.

Those include treatment of interest/yield on stablecoins via affiliates, limits on non-financial company issuers, and a controversial interstate provision (often cited as Section 16(d)) that they say undermines the dual banking system.

Expect lobbying to intensify as committees take up follow-on technical fixes.

The CLARITY Act Is Up Next as Agencies Push Modernization

The CLARITY Act (Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025) would define ‘digital commodities,’ create CFTC registration categories (exchanges, brokers, dealers), and help settle the SEC–CFTC divide on many tokens.

The bill has administration backing and is expected to move when Congress returns. Passage would give market participants clearer lanes for token listings, custody, and disclosures.

Regulators aren’t waiting on Congress. The SEC and CFTC continue to stake out interpretation territory on what is a security vs. a commodity. At the same time, the CFPB’s Open Banking Rule (Section 1033) has hit a dramatic twist – the Bureau, under new leadership, moved to have its own rule vacated and is preparing a narrower rewrite.

In the meantime, the fate of the law remains in the courts’ hands. They’ve stayed the rule during the reset, leaving fintech data-sharing rights and obligations in limbo for the fall.

Meanwhile, the White House and Treasury kicked payments modernization into high gear: paper checks for most federal payments end on September 30, 2025.

Over 3M people are employed by the federal government, not to mention contractors, consultants, and everyone else receiving payments.

Key Dates in Fall Agenda as Best Presales Launch

  • Early September: Congress returns; watch for CLARITY Act markups and hearings on GENIUS Act fixes.
  • End of September: Federal paper checks mostly end.
  • By Oct. 17: Treasury comment deadline on GENIUS Act implementation.
  • Throughout the fall, there will be court updates and CFPB actions on 1033, SEC/CFTC guidance shaping token classification, and proposed regulations on AI in digital finance.

The US government, under President Donald Trump and a wave of crypto-friendly appointees, could be about to transform the US economy. Digital initiatives and pro-crypto policies are just the beginning, and $SUBBD and $HYPER look ready to profit.

Do your own research – nothing here is financial advice.

