Watch 10 Popular K-Dramas Free On Viki And Win Prizes On K-Drama Day

Viki’s third annual K-Drama Day runs until September 30th. Viki

In case you missed it, Viki, a global streaming platform specializing in Asian entertainment, is hosting its third annual K-Drama Day. K-Drama Day, which kicked off yesterday and runs through September 30th, is a celebration of the ever-growing popularity and global fandom of Korean entertainment.

As part of this year’s K-Drama Day, fans will have the chance to watch 10 of Viki’s most popular Korean series (which normally require a paid subscription) for FREE until September 30th. These include:

My Dearest Nemesis

Love Scout

Study Group

Bitch x Rich 2

Spring of Youth

The Witch

Pump Up the Healthy Love

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Lovely Runner

Reborn Rich

You can find all of these titles listed on the “Watch More. Feel More.” section of Viki’s website.

Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon in the hit K-drama “Lovely Runner” Viki

In addition, Viki will be giving away tons of prizes, including premium suite concert tickets to see pop star and K-pop collaborator Dua Lipa live in San Francisco, a 1:1 virtual meet and greet with actor Heo Nam-jun (Sweet Home, A Hundred Memories), Viki boba keychains, free year-long subscriptions for Viki Pass Plus, and more.

Fans will also have the chance to participate in additional contests and promotions offered in conjunction with sponsors like:

Hotels.com : Cashback shopping platform Rakuten and online travel booking site Hotels.com have teamed up to give away $500 gift cards for Hotels.com, so K-drama fans can visit their favorite K-drama filming locations.

: Cashback shopping platform Rakuten and online travel booking site Hotels.com have teamed up to give away $500 gift cards for Hotels.com, so K-drama fans can visit their favorite K-drama filming locations. Line Friends Square: The globally popular character brand will offer promotions both online and at its stores in Los Angeles and New York City.

The globally popular character brand will offer promotions both online and at its stores in Los Angeles and New York City. Pepero: Binge on your favorite snacks and K-dramas! Korea’s beloved snack brand Pepero—known for its chocolate-covered pretzel sticks—will be giving away snack boxes so K-drama lovers can munch away while watching hit shows.

Binge on your favorite snacks and K-dramas! Korea’s beloved snack brand Pepero—known for its chocolate-covered pretzel sticks—will be giving away snack boxes so K-drama lovers can munch away while watching hit shows. Everlane: Want to dress like your favorite K-drama stars? The online clothing retailer Everlane is offering an exclusive 20% discount for Viki users.

Want to dress like your favorite K-drama stars? The online clothing retailer Everlane is offering an exclusive 20% discount for Viki users. Google: Here’s your chance to score a free Google TV Streamer device that you can use to stream K-dramas on Viki.

Here’s your chance to score a free Google TV Streamer device that you can use to stream K-dramas on Viki. Rakuten Kobo: The e-book and e-reader company is offering the chance to win its Kobo Clara eReader devices, including its newest Kobo Clara Colour in white.

New giveaways will be announced every day until September 30th. For more information on these contests and how to enter, visit Viki’s K-Drama Day website (linked in the first paragraph).

Hwang Min-hyun in “Study Group” Yong Jae-man (Courtesy of Viki)

The K-Drama Day site contains additional content for fans to enjoy, including:

A Viki ad spot to celebrate K-Drama Day, featuring actor Will Poulter (The Bear, Guardians of the Galaxy), actress and singer Victoria Justice (Zoey 101, Victorious) and actress Alicia Hannah-Kim (Cobra Kai, The Tempest). Will, Victoria and Alicia—who are all avid K-content fans—have also shared their curated K-drama watchlists that fans can check out.

(The Bear, Guardians of the Galaxy), actress and singer (Zoey 101, Victorious) and actress (Cobra Kai, The Tempest). Will, Victoria and Alicia—who are all avid K-content fans—have also shared their curated K-drama watchlists that fans can check out. An exclusive behind-the-scenes video interview with Lee Soo-hyun , director of My Dearest Nemesis

, director of My Dearest Nemesis An episode of the DIVE Studios Get Real podcast, where hosts Ashley Choi , Peniel of BTOB and Junny chat with special guest Eric Nam about K-dramas and the global reach of Korean entertainment

Get Real podcast, where hosts , and chat with special guest about K-dramas and the global reach of Korean entertainment A special K-drama OST playlist compiled by K-pop girl group UNIS

A video interview with K-pop girl group H1-KEY where they reveal their must-watch K-dramas from Viki’s K-Drama Day-themed collections

Choi Hyun-wook and Mun Ka-young in “My Dearest Nemesis” STILLALIVE (Courtesy of Viki)

K-drama fans can also review the Ask Me Anything session conducted on September 25th with Park Seung-woo, director of Law and the City, on Reddit’s popular r/KDRAMA subreddit.

Founded in 2007 and acquired by the Japanese conglomerate Rakuten in 2013, Viki is a global pioneer in streaming K-content to international audiences and currently holds one of the largest online collections of K-dramas and other K-content. Viewers can watch Viki for free (with ads) or without ads through tiered subscriptions.

