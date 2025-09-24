Watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell speak live on interest rates and the economy

[The stream is slated to start at 12:35 p.m. ET. CNBC Television will start the stream when the event begins. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above.]

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks Tuesday to the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce 2025 Economic Outlook Luncheon.

This is Powell’s first speech since the Federal Open Market Committee lowered the central bank’s key borrowing rate a quarter percentage point to a range of 4%-4.25%, the first cut of the year.

In his post-meeting news conference, Powell characterized the reduction as “risk management” as officials become more concerned with weakness in the labor market than the threat from inflation. Meeting participants indicated a likelihood of two more cuts this year followed by additional reductions in the next two years.

