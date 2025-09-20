The post Watch NVT Tool for $150,000 BTC Price, Analysis Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key points: Bitcoin enjoys another golden cross, this time from the NVT indicator. Previous crosses have all preceded major periods of BTC price upside. Price targets include new all-time highs within a matter of weeks. Bitcoin (BTC) remains in a “healthy uptrend” with new all-time highs expected within weeks. The latest research from onchain analytics platform CryptoQuant says that BTC price action has room for “expansion” at $117,000. Bitcoin awaits gains from new NVT golden cross Bitcoin is still far from overheated, according to a classic leading indicator that predicts local BTC price tops and bottoms. The network value to transaction golden cross (NVT-GC) tool, which compares market cap to the value of onchain transactions within a given time frame, currently sits in “neutral” territory. Negative NVT-GC values, especially those under -1.6 on its scale, typically precede periods of price upside. Once the metric passes 2.2, a bearish reversal becomes more likely. The most recent long signal came in July, when NVT-GC reached -2.8. It then rebounded to 0.3. “This indicates neither extreme overvaluation nor undervaluation, but rather a healthy uptrend,” CryptoQuant contributor Pelin Ay summarized in one of its Quicktake blog posts this week. “Short Term: With the metric not elevated, Bitcoin is not yet in bubble territory. There is still room for price expansion.” Bitcoin NVT-GC. Source: CryptoQuant NVT-GC has an impressive recent track record. Its previous four dips into the “long” zone all resulted in BTC price gains, including in August 2024. BTC price due “potential push” to all-time high The metric adds to the telltale signs that the Bitcoin bull market is not yet over. Related: Bitcoin repeats May breakout move as analysis expects $118K showdown As Cointelegraph reported, July also sparked a “buy” signal on moving average convergence/divergence (MACD), while analysis argued that it was… The post Watch NVT Tool for $150,000 BTC Price, Analysis Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key points: Bitcoin enjoys another golden cross, this time from the NVT indicator. Previous crosses have all preceded major periods of BTC price upside. Price targets include new all-time highs within a matter of weeks. Bitcoin (BTC) remains in a “healthy uptrend” with new all-time highs expected within weeks. The latest research from onchain analytics platform CryptoQuant says that BTC price action has room for “expansion” at $117,000. Bitcoin awaits gains from new NVT golden cross Bitcoin is still far from overheated, according to a classic leading indicator that predicts local BTC price tops and bottoms. The network value to transaction golden cross (NVT-GC) tool, which compares market cap to the value of onchain transactions within a given time frame, currently sits in “neutral” territory. Negative NVT-GC values, especially those under -1.6 on its scale, typically precede periods of price upside. Once the metric passes 2.2, a bearish reversal becomes more likely. The most recent long signal came in July, when NVT-GC reached -2.8. It then rebounded to 0.3. “This indicates neither extreme overvaluation nor undervaluation, but rather a healthy uptrend,” CryptoQuant contributor Pelin Ay summarized in one of its Quicktake blog posts this week. “Short Term: With the metric not elevated, Bitcoin is not yet in bubble territory. There is still room for price expansion.” Bitcoin NVT-GC. Source: CryptoQuant NVT-GC has an impressive recent track record. Its previous four dips into the “long” zone all resulted in BTC price gains, including in August 2024. BTC price due “potential push” to all-time high The metric adds to the telltale signs that the Bitcoin bull market is not yet over. Related: Bitcoin repeats May breakout move as analysis expects $118K showdown As Cointelegraph reported, July also sparked a “buy” signal on moving average convergence/divergence (MACD), while analysis argued that it was…

Watch NVT Tool for $150,000 BTC Price, Analysis Says

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 04:29
1
1$0.00797-27.54%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,591.33-1.47%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08597-2.32%
Capverse
CAP$0.15242-3.04%
Movement
MOVE$0.1274-5.06%

Key points:

  • Bitcoin enjoys another golden cross, this time from the NVT indicator.

  • Previous crosses have all preceded major periods of BTC price upside.

  • Price targets include new all-time highs within a matter of weeks.

Bitcoin (BTC) remains in a “healthy uptrend” with new all-time highs expected within weeks.

The latest research from onchain analytics platform CryptoQuant says that BTC price action has room for “expansion” at $117,000.

Bitcoin awaits gains from new NVT golden cross

Bitcoin is still far from overheated, according to a classic leading indicator that predicts local BTC price tops and bottoms.

The network value to transaction golden cross (NVT-GC) tool, which compares market cap to the value of onchain transactions within a given time frame, currently sits in “neutral” territory.

Negative NVT-GC values, especially those under -1.6 on its scale, typically precede periods of price upside. Once the metric passes 2.2, a bearish reversal becomes more likely.

The most recent long signal came in July, when NVT-GC reached -2.8. It then rebounded to 0.3.

“This indicates neither extreme overvaluation nor undervaluation, but rather a healthy uptrend,” CryptoQuant contributor Pelin Ay summarized in one of its Quicktake blog posts this week.

Bitcoin NVT-GC. Source: CryptoQuant

NVT-GC has an impressive recent track record. Its previous four dips into the “long” zone all resulted in BTC price gains, including in August 2024.

BTC price due “potential push” to all-time high

The metric adds to the telltale signs that the Bitcoin bull market is not yet over.

Related: Bitcoin repeats May breakout move as analysis expects $118K showdown

As Cointelegraph reported, July also sparked a “buy” signal on moving average convergence/divergence (MACD), while analysis argued that it was not yet time for a blow-off top.

In his latest X content, fellow CryptoQuant contributor Axel Adler Jr. suggested that BTC price discovery could return by October.

“BTC price sits just above STH Realized Price, setting the stage for 1–2 weeks of consolidation with a potential push to ATH,” he wrote, referring to the aggregate cost basis of Bitcoin wallets hodling coins for up to six months.

Ay was cautious, seeing a potential $150,000 target as Q4 enters.

“Overall, Bitcoin is not in a high-risk zone,” she concluded. 

This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every investment and trading move involves risk, and readers should conduct their own research when making a decision.

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/bitcoin-price-150k-target-analyst-sees-weeks-to-all-time-highs?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Hakan Çalhanoğlu ve My Lovely Planet’ten “Çalhanoğlu Ormanı”: Türkiye’de 50 Futbol Sahası Büyüklüğünde Ağaçlandırma

Hakan Çalhanoğlu ve My Lovely Planet’ten “Çalhanoğlu Ormanı”: Türkiye’de 50 Futbol Sahası Büyüklüğünde Ağaçlandırma

Türk futbolunun efsane ismi Hakan Çalhanoğlu, dünya genelinde 380.000 ağaç dikilmesine öncülük eden ve Google Play Store tarafından ödüllendirilen Web3 mobil oyunu My Lovely Planet (MLP)’e ortak oldu.Bu iş birliğiyle birlikte hayata geçirilen #PlayForTurkey kampanyasında, oyunda dikilen her ağaç gerçek dünyada da toprakla buluşacak. Gerçek dünyaya dokunan bir oyun deneyimi sunan Web3 mobil oyunu My […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04428-7.90%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017817+2.72%
Planet
PLANET$0.000000771-2.13%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/20 03:22
Partager
X Cracks Down on Bribery Network Behind Crypto Scam Accounts

X Cracks Down on Bribery Network Behind Crypto Scam Accounts

The post X Cracks Down on Bribery Network Behind Crypto Scam Accounts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. X has vowed a strict crackdown after exposing a bribery network tied to crypto scam accounts. The platform said suspended users involved in fraudulent schemes attempted to bribe employees through middlemen to restore access, threatening platform integrity. Crypto Fraud Rings Exploit X Platform Through Bribery According to Global Government Affairs at X, these accounts had been suspended for exploiting users through scams, many involving cryptocurrencies. Rather than undergoing the formal reinstatement procedures, offenders offered to give money to those working within the company to restore their accounts. The company said the practice violated platform integrity and risked enabling further fraud. The platform stated that the suspended accounts were controlled by organized groups that operated unlawful investments, counterfeit giveaways, and token pump-and-dump deals. X has exposed and is taking strong action against a bribery network targeting our platform. Suspended accounts involved in crypto scams and platform manipulation paid middlemen to attempt to bribe employees to reinstate their suspended accounts. These perpetrators exploit social… — Global Government Affairs (@GlobalAffairs) September 19, 2025 Users were normally attracted through false adverts. Then, they are directed to other websites where the malicious actors can steal their details and cause them to lose their money. Last month, crypto hacks surged by 15%, with $91 million in Bitcoin theft alone. This underscores the scale of risks tied to fraudulent schemes. These criminal networks do not restrict themselves to one site. The announcement states that these groups utilize other platforms to reach more individuals as well. X also discovered that criminal organizations such as The Com are linked to the bribe network. This group has been linked to several cyber-fraud incidents. These networks bribed employees to reactivate accounts which were suspended for suspected scam activities. The company emphasized that bribery attempts are part of a broader effort by…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08556-3.13%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01358-6.08%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017817+2.72%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 03:50
Partager
Rekt reaches one million sales with digital-first strategy

Rekt reaches one million sales with digital-first strategy

Rekt Brands Inc. has sold over one million drinks, primarily through its own website, a milestone that challenges the notion that crypto-native communities cannot support massive, tangible product ventures beyond digital collectibles. According to a press release shared with crypto.news…
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/20 04:14
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Hakan Çalhanoğlu ve My Lovely Planet’ten “Çalhanoğlu Ormanı”: Türkiye’de 50 Futbol Sahası Büyüklüğünde Ağaçlandırma

X Cracks Down on Bribery Network Behind Crypto Scam Accounts

Rekt reaches one million sales with digital-first strategy

Top 3 Cryptos With 100x Potential Like Early Ethereum (ETH)

UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach