The statement marks a growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies as a long-term investment, particularly $BTC. But while Bitcoin is undoubtedly the […] The post Watch Out for the Best Crypto to Buy as Peter Brandt Recommends Bitcoin to Gen Z Traders appeared first on Coindoo.The statement marks a growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies as a long-term investment, particularly $BTC. But while Bitcoin is undoubtedly the […] The post Watch Out for the Best Crypto to Buy as Peter Brandt Recommends Bitcoin to Gen Z Traders appeared first on Coindoo.

Watch Out for the Best Crypto to Buy as Peter Brandt Recommends Bitcoin to Gen Z Traders

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/24 16:33
Bitcoin
BTC$112,854.94-0.03%

The statement marks a growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies as a long-term investment, particularly $BTC.

But while Bitcoin is undoubtedly the must-have crypto in every trader’s portfolio, there are other alternatives for those on the lookout for newer projects that are shaping up to be the best crypto to buy, including Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) and Snorter Token ($SNORT).

Brandt’s Formula: Mix Bitcoin with Traditional Investments

In a post on X, seasoned trader Peter Brandt advised Gen Z investors to put 10% of their investments into Bitcoin.

Peter Brandt’s post on X recommending Bitcoin to Gen Z traders.Source: X/@PeterLBrandt

It’s an interesting take, as many would consider Brandt a traditional trader, having begun his career in 1976. That’s why it also isn’t surprising that, aside from Bitcoin, he recommended putting 20% into real estate and 70% into the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, which tracks the performance of the S&P 500 Index.

Brandt’s advice reflects the blurring of the lines between the cryptocurrency market and traditional finance, and the growing adoption of crypto as a legitimate investment.

According to Security.org, more and more Americans are considering buying cryptocurrencies in the future, from only 51% in 2023 to 62% in 2025.

Percentage of Americans considering buying crypto from 2023 to 2025.Source: Security.org

Of these cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin remains the most sought-after among American investors. But if you’re in the market for other alternatives to more established coins, then here are a few worth considering:

1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Building the Next Phase of the Bitcoin Ecosystem

When it comes to cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin doesn’t need any introduction – it is the biggest and most popular digital currency on the planet. But it’s not without its flaws.

For one, transactions on the blockchain are notoriously slow and expensive. Plus, you can’t use $BTC for more advanced applications, like staking.

This is where Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) comes in. It’s a project that aims to develop a Bitcoin Layer-2 (L2) network.

The basics of the Bitcoin Hyper project.

The L2 will integrate the Solana Virtual Machine, giving it considerably faster transaction speeds, which translates to lower fees. This will also expand $BTC’s utility so you can do more with it, including staking and interacting with dApps.

The $HYPER token is your key to unlocking the best Bitcoin Hyper has to offer. Once the L2 launches, you’ll be able to use it to pay for transaction fees, earn governance rights, and access exclusive features.

For now, you can get $HYPER tokens for only $0.012965 through the official Bitcoin Hyper presale page. After buying $HYPER, you can also stake it and enjoy 65% p.a. in rewards.

The presale, by the way, has drawn a huge amount of investor interest, with $17.9M+ already raised. Whales are also circling the presale. Just yesterday, one investor bought $86,821 worth of $HYPER.

Ready to help build the next phase of the Bitcoin ecosystem? Join the Bitcoin Hyper presale today.

2. Snorter Token ($SNORT) – Simplifying Finding the Best Up-and-Coming Cryptocurrencies

If you’re a trader who’s always on the lookout for the best crypto to buy, then Snorter Token ($SNORT) will help make your job a lot easier.

Once the project’s Snorter Bot launches, you’ll be able to run it on the Telegram messaging app and do all your trading from there. That includes sniping, copying trades, and managing your portfolio.

Aside from its trading features, it will also have rugpull protection. This will prevent you from being scammed, as new crypto projects can typically be extra risky.

A comparison of Snorter Bot against other crypto trading bots.

$SNORT is the project’s native token. Holding this will give you exclusive benefits, including unlimited snipes, low transaction fees, and voting rights on fees, features, and on-chain expansions.

Each token costs $0.1053, which is available from its official presale website. You also have the option to stake your $SNORT to earn passive rewards set at 116% p.a. Either way, you’ll be able to claim your tokens when the presale – which has already raised more than $4M – ends.

That, by the way, will happen in just 26 days. So there’s not much time left for you to get your hands on $SNORT at its current early-bird price.

As a serious trader, Snorter Bot can change how you trade for the better. Don’t be left behind. Buy your Snorter Tokens ($SNORT) today.

3. Pudgy Pandas ($PANDA) – Helping Save Pandas, One Token at a Time

With around just 1,864 pandas remaining in the wild, Pudgy Pandas ($PANDA) wants to save all of them through its crypto fundraiser.

The premise is simple: raise funds to free pandas in captivity and boost their population through its panda birth initiative.

A snippet of Pudgy Panda’s mission.

To achieve this, the team is running a quick, 33-day presale of its $PANDA tokens through its official website. Having launched on September 15, the crypto fundraiser has already gone through three of its 11 price increase stages and raised over $3M.

Tokens are currently priced at $0.03138, with the next price increase coming up in less than three days from now, bringing the token’s value to $0.03515.

The presale is set to end on October 18, at which time you’ll be able to claim your purchased tokens instantly. From there, the actual project will kick off, including putting up billboards, activating the panda birth initiative, and the token listing on top CEXs.

If you love pandas and want to see them thrive, then this could be the crypto presale you’ve been looking for.

Read the Pudgy Pandas whitepaper for more information.

Overall, the market still has plenty to offer if you’re a trader looking for the best crypto to buy but want those that are fresh and with plenty of promise. In that case, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), Snorter Token ($SNORT), and Pudgy Pandas ($PANDA) are definitely worth considering.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Watch Out for the Best Crypto to Buy as Peter Brandt Recommends Bitcoin to Gen Z Traders appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Aster's 24-hour revenue surpasses Circle and is second only to Tether

Aster's 24-hour revenue surpasses Circle and is second only to Tether

PANews reported on September 24th that according to the latest data from Deflama, Tether, Aster, and Circle ranked in the top three in terms of revenue in the past 24 hours. Tether, the issuer of the USDT stablecoin, saw 24-hour revenue of $21.99 million. Aster, as a derivative project, generated revenue of $8.56 million; As the USDC stablecoin issuer, Circle’s 24-hour revenue was $7.72 million.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996+0.03%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Aster
ASTER$2.2641+35.81%
Partager
PANews2025/09/24 16:25
Partager
Best Sit and Go Poker Sites – Where to Play SNG Poker Tournaments in 2025

Best Sit and Go Poker Sites – Where to Play SNG Poker Tournaments in 2025

Like its name implies, Sit and Go tournaments, widely popular as SNG poker events, allow players to jump into the action immediately, appealing to players who prefer not to wait for scheduled games.  These events start as soon as the seats are filled rather than at a set time, ensuring a more spontaneous and fast-paced […]
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03925+0.07%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08545+0.71%
Wink
LIKE$0.008056-2.51%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/18 05:45
Partager
Tether's value surges over 40-fold, with a $500 billion valuation hinting at both capital and narrative ambitions.

Tether's value surges over 40-fold, with a $500 billion valuation hinting at both capital and narrative ambitions.

By Nancy, PANews News that Tether is in talks to raise funds at a $500 billion valuation has propelled it to new heights. If the deal goes through, its valuation would leap to the highest of any global crypto company, rivaling even Silicon Valley unicorns like OpenAI and SpaceX. Tether, with its strong capital base, boasts profit levels that have driven its price-to-earnings ratio beyond the reach of both crypto and traditional institutions. Yet, its pursuit of a new round of capital injection at a high valuation serves not only as a powerful testament to its profitability but also as a means of shaping the market narrative through capital operations, building momentum for future business and market expansion. Net worth soared more than 40 times in a year, and well-known core investors are being evaluated. On September 24, Bloomberg reported that stablecoin giant Tether is planning to sell approximately 3% of its shares at a valuation of $15 billion to $20 billion. If the deal goes through, Tether's valuation could reach approximately $500 billion, making it one of the world's most valuable private companies and potentially setting a record for the largest single financing in the history of the crypto industry. By comparison, in November 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald, a prominent US financial services firm, acquired approximately 5% of Tether for $600 million, valuing the company at approximately $12 billion. This means Tether's value has increased more than 40-fold in less than a year. However, since Cantor Fitzgerald's former CEO, Howard Lutnick, is currently the US Secretary of Commerce, the deal was interpreted as a "friendship price" that could potentially garner more political support for Tether. Tether's rapid rise in value is largely due to its dominant market share, impressive profit margins, and solid financial position. According to Coingecko data, as of September 24th, USDT's market capitalization exceeded $172 billion, setting a new record and accounting for over 60% of the market share. Furthermore, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino recently admitted that Tether's profit margin is as high as 99%. The second-quarter financial report further demonstrates Tether's robust financial position, with $162.5 billion in reserve assets exceeding $157.1 billion in liabilities. "Tether has about $5.5 billion in cash, Bitcoin and equity assets on its balance sheet. If calculated based on the approximately $173 billion USDT in circulation and a 4% compound yield, and if it raises funds at a valuation of $500 billion, it means that its enterprise value to annualized return (PE) multiple is about 68 times," Dragonfly investor Omar pointed out. Sources familiar with the matter revealed that the disclosed valuation represents the upper end of the target range, and the final transaction value could be significantly lower. Negotiations are at an early stage, and investment details are subject to change. The transaction involves the issuance of new shares, not the sale of shares by existing investors. Paolo Ardoino later confirmed that the company is actively evaluating the possibility of raising capital from a number of prominent core investors. Behind the high valuation of external financing, the focus is on business expansion and compliance layout Tether has always been known to be "rich." The stablecoin giant is expected to generate $13.7 billion in net profit in 2024, thanks to interest income from U.S. Treasury bonds and cash assets. For any technology or financial company, this profit level is more than enough to support continued expansion. However, Tether is now launching a highly valued external financing plan. This is not only a capital operation strategy, but also relates to business expansion and regulatory compliance. According to Paolo Ardoino, Tether plans to raise funds to expand the company's strategic scale in existing and new business lines (stablecoins, distribution coverage, artificial intelligence, commodity trading, energy, communications, and media) by several orders of magnitude. He disclosed in July this year that Tether has invested in over 120 companies to date, and this number is expected to grow significantly in the coming months and years, with a focus on key areas such as payment infrastructure, renewable energy, Bitcoin, agriculture, artificial intelligence, and tokenization. In other words, Tether is trying to transform passive income that depends on the interest rate environment into active growth in cross-industry investments. But pressure is mounting. With the increasing number of competitors and the Federal Reserve resuming its interest rate cut cycle, Tether's main source of profit faces downward risks. The company has previously emphasized that its external investments are entirely sourced from its own profits. A decline in earnings expectations would mean a shrinking pool of funds available for expansion. However, the injection of substantial financing would provide Tether with ample liquidity for its investment portfolio. What truly necessitates Tether's capital and resources is expansion into the US market. With the implementation of the US GENIUS Act, stablecoin issuance enters a new compliance framework. This presents both a challenge and an opportunity for Tether. This is especially true after competitor Circle's successful IPO and capital market recognition, with its valuation soaring to $30 billion, further magnifying Tether's compliance shortcomings. On the one hand, USDT has long been on the gray edge, walking on the edge of regulation. Tether has successfully attracted public attention through extremely small equity transactions and huge valuations, and has also used this to enhance the market narrative, thereby breaking the negative perception of the outside world and significantly enhancing its own influence. On the other hand, unlike Circle's IPO, Tether has chosen a different path to gain mainstream market acceptance. In September of this year, Tether announced that it would launch a US-native stablecoin, USAT, by the end of the year. Unlike the widely circulated USDT, USAT is designed specifically for businesses and institutions operating under US regulations. It is issued by Anchorage Digital, a licensed digital asset bank, and operates on Tether's global distribution network. This allows Tether to retain control over its core profits while meeting regulatory compliance requirements. The personnel arrangements also make this new card intriguing. USAT's CEO is Bo Hines (see also: 29-Year-Old Crypto Upstart Bo Hines: From White House Crypto Liaison to Rapid Assignment to Tether's US Stablecoin ). In August of this year, Tether appointed him as its Digital Asset and US Strategy Advisor, responsible for developing and executing Tether's US market development strategy and strengthening communication with policymakers. As previously reported by PANews, Hines previously served as the White House Digital Asset Policy Advisor, where he was responsible for promoting crypto policy and facilitating the passage of the GENIUS Act, a US stablecoin, and has accumulated extensive connections in the political and business circles. This provides USAT with an additional layer of protection when entering the US market. Cantor Fitzgerald, the advisor to this financing round, is also noteworthy. As one of the Federal Reserve's designated principal dealers, Cantor boasts extensive experience in investment banking and private equity, building close ties to Wall Street's political and business networks. Furthermore, Cantor is the primary custodian of Tether's reserve assets, providing firsthand insight into the latter's fund operations. For external investors, Cantor's involvement not only adds credibility to Tether's financing valuation but also provides added certainty for the launch of USAT in the US market.
1
1$0.012687-17.41%
Union
U$0.009956-11.58%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003104-8.49%
Partager
PANews2025/09/24 15:52
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Aster's 24-hour revenue surpasses Circle and is second only to Tether

Best Sit and Go Poker Sites – Where to Play SNG Poker Tournaments in 2025

Tether's value surges over 40-fold, with a $500 billion valuation hinting at both capital and narrative ambitions.

FTT token jumps after renewed engagement on SBF’s X account

UXLINK hacker sold 1,620 ETH for $6.73 million in DAI 2 hours ago