Watch Out: These Are the Altcoins to Keep an Eye in theNew Week

2025/08/25 05:16
As the cryptocurrency market enters a new week, analyst The DeFi Investor has shared the projects investors should keep on their radar. The analyst’s list highlights altcoins expected to see significant updates and potential price movements.

  • HYPE and ETHFI: EtherFi is preparing to launch perpetual futures backed by Hyperliquid.
  • Q: Voting on Sonic’s proposal to incorporate a US company and launch an S ETF will close on August 31.
  • SILO: Silo Finance’s proposal to distribute 50% of its revenues as USDC to xSILO holders is expected to be approved today.
  • AI Altcoins: NVIDIA’s earnings call on August 27 could generate momentum in AI-focused projects.
  • ANON: Daniele Sesta announced that the biggest protocol upgrade yet called HeyAnon 1.0 will be released next week.
  • HUMA: 21% of Huma Finance’s circulating HUMA supply will unlock on August 26.
  • LINEA: The Linea airdrop verification tool is expected to be announced next week.
  • Macro Developments: China is considering approving yuan-backed stablecoins this month, according to Reuters.
  • BARD: Lombard’s BARD token crowdsale begins next week.
  • POL: Polygon CEO will hold an AMA (Ask Me Anything) event where he will announce the project roadmap.
  • RUNE:THORChain’s next major upgrade will occur next week.

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/watch-out-these-are-the-altcoins-to-keep-an-eye-in-thenew-week/

