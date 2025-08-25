Watch Out: These Are the Altcoins to Keep an Eye in theNew Week

As the cryptocurrency market enters a new week, analyst The DeFi Investor has shared the projects investors should keep on their radar. The analyst’s list highlights altcoins expected to see significant updates and potential price movements.

HYPE and ETHFI: EtherFi is preparing to launch perpetual futures backed by Hyperliquid.

Q: Voting on Sonic’s proposal to incorporate a US company and launch an S ETF will close on August 31.

SILO: Silo Finance’s proposal to distribute 50% of its revenues as USDC to xSILO holders is expected to be approved today.

AI Altcoins: NVIDIA’s earnings call on August 27 could generate momentum in AI-focused projects.

ANON: Daniele Sesta announced that the biggest protocol upgrade yet called HeyAnon 1.0 will be released next week.

HUMA: 21% of Huma Finance’s circulating HUMA supply will unlock on August 26.

LINEA: The Linea airdrop verification tool is expected to be announced next week.

Macro Developments: China is considering approving yuan-backed stablecoins this month, according to Reuters.

BARD: Lombard’s BARD token crowdsale begins next week.

POL: Polygon CEO will hold an AMA (Ask Me Anything) event where he will announce the project roadmap.

RUNE:THORChain’s next major upgrade will occur next week.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!