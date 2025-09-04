Watching out for French vote – OCBC

Euro (EUR) saw a modest rebound overnight, following the larger pullback seen the session before. EUR/USD was last at 1.1655, OCBC’s FX analysts Frances Cheung and Christopher Wong note.

Political noises may have short term bearish implication on EUR

“Apart from the moves in US Dollar (USD), the focus is squarely on French politics in the near term. Prediction market is looking for 97% chance that the confidence vote on 8 Sep fails and PM Bayrou will be out as French PM by 31 December.”

“Recall last year, a no-confidence vote gamble (although not on budget) saw the exit of former PM Barnier. The risk of a French government fallout and without a leader for weeks or even months should not be ruled out. To add, Dutch holds General Elections on 29 October.”

“These political noises may have short term bearish implication on EUR. Nevertheless, broader fundamentals should still support EUR, on a buy on dips. Daily momentum and RSI indicators are showing a clear bias. 2-way trades still likely. Resistance here at 1.1655/65 levels (21, 50 DMAs), 1.1750, 1.1830 levels (2025 high). Support at 1.1620, 1.1570 (23.6% fibo retracement of Mar low to Jul high).”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eur-usd-watching-out-for-french-vote-ocbc-202509040852

OpenAI opens ChatGPT Projects to free users, adding several new features

OpenAI opens ChatGPT Projects to free users, adding several new features

PANews reported on September 4th that OpenAI announced that ChatGPT Projects are now available to free users. New features include an increase in the number of files that can be uploaded per project (up to 5 for free users, 25 for Plus users, and 40 for Pro/Business/Enterprise users), support for custom colors and icons, and project-specific memory controls. The update is now available on the web and Android platforms, with iOS coming soon.
Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge!

Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge!

Experts predict crypto bull market could extend for 1-2 years. Global liquidity, not halving, driving crypto’s longer bull cycle ahead. Delayed altcoin breakouts signal major crypto rally yet to peak. Top analysts are now predicting that the current crypto bull market will extend for another one to two years, defying the typical four-year cycle timelines that have dominated the market in the past. According to experts, the ongoing rally is driven by a significant shift in market dynamics, where global liquidity, rather than Bitcoin’s halving cycles, is becoming the primary driver. Global Liquidity Steers the Crypto Market to New Heights Bitcoin’s correlation with global liquidity is stronger than ever, with data showing that the cryptocurrency tracks global liquidity 83% of the time over 12 months. This is greater than most other asset classes, which emphasizes the extent to which the crypto market has become aligned with other financial trends. Also Read: XRP Ledger’s Game-Changing Update: Major Credentials Amendment Set to Launch It is thought that the bull market is being pushed further away into the future by liquidity cycles, which take longer to complete than the halving cycles of Bitcoin. With Bitcoin’s volatility declining, many view this as an indicator of a more gradual, extended rally. Institutional investors have now taken centre stage and are bringing slower yet much bigger investments to the market. This direction is building longer and more consistent cycles compared to past cycles that were characterized by sudden bursts in price due to retail-driven bull runs. Delayed Altcoin Breakouts Suggest a Lengthened Bull Cycle In the previous crypto cycle, altcoins like Ethereum broke through their all-time highs relatively early, with Ethereum maintaining an uptrend for several months afterward. Nonetheless, the altcoin index and Ethereum have not managed to reach their previous highs in the current cycle, despite the fact that the market is already over 1,000 days into this cycle. The fact that it has taken so long to see altcoin breakouts is a powerful indicator that the bull market is still in its infancy. Source: @CristiWeb3 Although Bitcoin has faced opposition at critical price points, there is still significant growth potential in the altcoin market, and it is not a sign that the cycle has finished. Experts believe this lag in altcoin performance indicates that the market will continue its rally for much longer than expected, with potential for substantial gains ahead. A Shift from Retail to Institutional Money The market’s transformation from retail-driven to institutional-driven is another factor that suggests the bull market could last much longer than in previous cycles. Institutions tend to move more slowly but with much larger sums, leading to more gradual but sustained price growth. The institutions follow the same pattern, but the movement is slower and with higher amounts, which results in a slower but continuous increase in prices. The role of traditional financial intermediaries, the emergence of ETFs, and stablecoin regulations are all changing the crypto market environment. Source: Tradingview Bitcoin is currently met with short-run resistance at around the $114,000 level, but the data show that the trend is positive. As global liquidity continues to drive the market and institutions lead the charge, experts believe the crypto market is poised for another significant surge, extending the current bull run for one to two more years. Also Read: Crypto War Continues: Ripple (XRP) CTO Claps Back at Litecoin The post Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge! appeared first on 36Crypto.
New York officials secure over $400k in crypto from Facebook ad scam

New York officials secure over $400k in crypto from Facebook ad scam

Over $440,000 in stolen crypto funds has been secured by New York officials in an ongoing fraud investigation that targeted locals. Authorities from the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office, the New York State Attorney General’s Office, and the New York State…
