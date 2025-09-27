We Asked 3 AIs if Bitcoin’s (BTC) Bull Run Is Over

TL;DR

Bitcoin’s slide below $109K fueled bearish calls, but AI models argue it’s a normal correction.

The popular chatbot Grok claimed that the cycle top may occur in the next few months.

Don’t Call It Quits Yet

The primary cryptocurrency hasn’t been in its best shape lately, tumbling by 6% in the past week and briefly slipping below $109,000. The negative performance has caused some critics of the digital asset industry, such as the economist Peter Schiff, to argue that Bitcoin has entered a bear market.

Some popular AI-powered chatbots, though, don’t agree with his assumption. According to ChatGPT, BTC is experiencing a mid-cycle correction, indicating that the bull run is not yet over. It reminded that such drops are standard and have occurred during previous similar phases.

In addition, the chatbot noted that whales continue to increase their possessions, which signals increased confidence and may set the stage for a resurgence in the short term.

At the same time, ChatGPT outlined the $95,000-$100,000 range as a critical support level that could flip toward a true bear market if broken to the downside.

GROK, the AI chatbot built into the social media platform X, shares a similar opinion. It acknowledged the substantial price correction but at the same time claimed that the broader market structure, historical cycle patterns, and institutional momentum all point to more upside ahead, potentially peaking in Q4 2025 or early 2026.

The chatbot estimated that a post-halving bull market typically culminates 518-550 days later, placing the top between now and November this year. In addition, it outlined that BTC’s RSI has entered oversold territory, which may be followed by a rally, whereas exchange balances have not spiked with profit-taking.

‘A Complex Transitional Phase?’

According to Perplexity, BTC’s bull run is not definitely over, but appears to be at a challenging turning point.

Additionally, it claimed that the ongoing market setup resembles the one prior to the “2020 legendary bull run.” Last but not least, it expects further Fed rate cuts in the following months to help Bitcoin regain its strength.

The post We Asked 3 AIs if Bitcoin’s (BTC) Bull Run Is Over appeared first on CryptoPotato.