We should cut at next meeting

In an interview with CNBC on Wednesday, Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Christopher Waller reiterated that they should cut the interest rate at the next policy meeting.

Key takeaways

“Don’t need to go in lock-sequence of rate cuts.”

“Could see multiple cuts, whether it’s every meeting or every other will need to see what data says.”

“We know we’ll have a blip of inflation but it won’t be permanent, 6 months out will be closer to 2%.”

“We can always adjust rate-cut pace.”

“Fed’s independence is critical, believe we have independent Fed.”

“Have not had interview for fed chair job.”

“Don’t see recession, but slower growth.”

Market reaction

These comments received a dovish 3.2 from FXStreet Fed Speech Tracker but failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction. At the time of press, the US Dollar Index was virtually unchanged on the day at 98.30. Meanwhile, stays in neutral territory near 100.00.

Fed FAQs

Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates.
When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money.
When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions.
The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system.
It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.

