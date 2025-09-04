We should cut at next meeting

In an interview with CNBC on Wednesday, Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Christopher Waller reiterated that they should cut the interest rate at the next policy meeting.

Key takeaways

“Don’t need to go in lock-sequence of rate cuts.”

“Could see multiple cuts, whether it’s every meeting or every other will need to see what data says.”

“We know we’ll have a blip of inflation but it won’t be permanent, 6 months out will be closer to 2%.”

“We can always adjust rate-cut pace.”

“Fed’s independence is critical, believe we have independent Fed.”

“Have not had interview for fed chair job.”

“Don’t see recession, but slower growth.”

Market reaction

These comments received a dovish 3.2 from FXStreet Fed Speech Tracker but failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction. At the time of press, the US Dollar Index was virtually unchanged on the day at 98.30. Meanwhile, stays in neutral territory near 100.00.