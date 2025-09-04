Weak Inflows Threaten to End 30% Monthly Rally

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 20:53
Threshold
T$0.01568-3.44%
Solana
SOL$203.8-3.64%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014096-3.74%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00197206-3.57%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09801-2.02%
Altcoin Analysis

After a strong August surge, Solana is entering September in a vulnerable spot.

The token has nearly doubled its monthly performance with a 30% gain and trades just below $210. But beneath the surface, on-chain metrics and technicals suggest the momentum could be fading.

Investors Cashing Out Despite Gains

While most traders are celebrating the recent rebound, long-term holders are quietly reducing exposure. Glassnode data shows a sharp decline in their net position change, with more than 1.5 million SOL moving out of long-term wallets. That kind of shift typically signals distribution, not accumulation, and casts doubt on the sustainability of the rally.

At the same time, the Net Unrealized Profit/Loss (NUPL) index has climbed, highlighting that a large share of the market is sitting on profits. Historically, those conditions invite selling. In late August, a similar setup led to a quick drop from $214 to $205. With the ratio rising again, traders may be preparing to lock in gains rather than push the price higher.

Technical Barriers Loom

Solana’s chart reflects the same indecision. The $215–$220 zone has acted as a stubborn ceiling, capping every attempt at a breakout. Without a decisive close above this band, the token risks slipping back into its lower range. Adding to the caution, the Money Flow Index shows limited new inflows, meaning fresh capital isn’t arriving to backstop the rally.

What to Watch Next

Unless buyers return in force, Solana’s current structure looks fragile. A convincing move above $220 could flip sentiment and extend the uptrend, but if selling intensifies, a revisit of $200 or lower is on the table. For now, the balance between short-term traders taking profits and long-term holders cutting back has left Solana at a crossroads.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Related stories



Source: https://coindoo.com/market/solana-price-weak-inflows-threaten-to-end-30-monthly-rally/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

PANews reported on September 4th that the World Gold Council reported that, driven by a strong rebound at the end of August, gold prices hit $3,429 per ounce, a 4% monthly increase. As of the end of August, gold's year-to-date gain had reached 31%. Despite a significant weakening of the US dollar, gold prices rose in all major currencies. This positive momentum continued into early September. The main factors behind the August gold price increase included a weaker US dollar at the beginning of the month, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and continued inflows into global gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The increasing probability of a September interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve also supported gold prices. Gold-backed ETFs saw net inflows of $5.5 billion for the month, primarily from North America ($4.1 billion) and Europe ($1.9 billion), while Asia and other regions saw outflows.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.15495-3.87%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02349-5.20%
Major
MAJOR$0.15961+3.42%
Partager
PANews2025/09/04 21:32
Partager
Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

PANews reported on September 4th that Etherscan has launched Seiscan, a block explorer specifically for the Sei Network. This platform provides developers and users with access to Sei transaction data, analytics, and APIs. Since its mainnet launch in 2023, the Sei Network recently launched the EVM-compatible Sei V2 chain. Currently, it processes approximately 4.4 million transactions per day, with 13 million unique users in August and a total locked-in value of approximately $580 million. Sei Labs co-founder Jayendra Jog stated that the company will focus on on-chain real-world assets in the future.
SEI
SEI$0.278-5.18%
RealLink
REAL$0.05875-3.86%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.14109-1.72%
Partager
PANews2025/09/04 21:05
Partager
DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

The United States Department of Justice has filed an enforcement action as it moves to seize more than $225 million in cryptocurrency tied to massive pig butchering scams. On June 18, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said it had filed a…
Union
U$0.0106-5.27%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09801-2.08%
PigToken
PIG$0.00000002032-2.30%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 04:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

NEWT announces token economics: initial circulation is 215 million, 10% of total will be used for initial airdrops and community rewards

PUMP Surges 20% From Range Low, Outshines Market Peers