‘Weapons’ Is Now Streaming—How To The Blockbuster Horror Film At Home

2025/09/10 00:52
Weapons (2025)

Warner Bros. Pictures

After dominating the at the box office this summer, the supernatural horror hit Weapons is finally available to stream at home. Read on for everything to know about watching Weapons, including purchase and rental options for your next movie night.

Written and directed by Zach Cregger, Weapons follows the mysterious case of 17 children from the same classroom in Maybrook, Pennsylvania, who suddenly ran away from their homes at 2:17 a.m. Only one student, Alex Lilly, was left, leaving the small town questioning about happened to the others.

“When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance,” the official synopsis reads. The film stars Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong and Amy Madigan.

Prior to its digital debut, Weapons surpassed the $250 million milestone at the global box office, earning $143 million in domestic sales. The horror film currently ranks as 2025’s second-highest-grossing movie in the U.S., trailing only Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, another blockbuster Warner Bros. horror release.

Forbes‘Weapons’ Review: The Best Movie I’ve Seen All YearBy Erik Kain

Critics have widely praised Weapons, which earned a Certified Fresh rating with an impressive 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes. In his review for Variety, Peter Debruge wrote, “Cregger has achieved something remarkable here, crafting a cruel and twisted bedtime story of the sort the Brothers Grimm might have spun,” Stephen Romei of The Australian similarly praised the film as a “smart, entertaining horror movie that will keep you guessing until the end, and probably afterwards.”

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Weapons, including digital and physical release details, bonus features and when the movie could arrive on HBO Max.

How To Watch Weapons At Home

Weapons (2025)

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Weapons is currently available to stream on video-on-demand platforms, including Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Fandango At Home. You can purchase Weapons for $24.99 or rent the film for $19.99. For rentals, you have 30 days to start watching the video and 48 hours to finish once started.

When Will Weapons Be Released On 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray And DVD?

Weapons (2025)

Quantrell Colbert/Warner Bros.

Weapons will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD beginning October 14.

The digital, 4K UHD, and Blu-ray versions of the film will include special bonus features, according to a press release. Extras include:

  • Director Zach Cregger: Making Horror Personal (featurette): Zach Cregger unravels the intricate origins of Weapons. In this insightful exclusive, he details the initial sparks of inspiration that ignited the project, revealing how elements of his own life experiences found their way into the film’s core.
  • Weaponized: The Cast of Weapons (featurette): An ensemble piece showcasing the stark personalities and combative dynamic between the different characters, as well as the motivations that lead them down the path of mystery, conflict, and death.
  • Weapons: Texture of Terror (featurette): Maybrook, a seemingly perfect town, harbors a darkness that runs deeper than its charming façade. Tom Hammock, along with key cast and crew, delves into the intricacies of designing the terror that grips this unsuspecting community.

Which Streaming Service Will Weapons Land On?

US actor Josh Brolin (L) and US actress Julia Garner attend the world premiere of Warner Bros’s “Weapons” at the United Theatre on Broadway in Los Angeles on July 31, 2025. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Weapons is distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, so the horror thriller will be available to stream on HBO Max in the future.

When Will Weapons Be Available to Stream on HBO Max?

Warner Bros. typically adds its theatrical releases to HBO Max between 60 and 100 days after their premiere. This means Weapons could arrive on the streaming platform sometime between early October and late November 2025.

Based on recent Warner Bros. releases like Final Destination: Bloodlines, A Minecraft Movie and Sinners — which all arrived on HBO Max exactly 77 days (two and a half months) after their theatrical debuts — Weapons could be available on HBO Max starting on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. Stay tuned for the official release date.

Check out the official trailer for the movie below.

