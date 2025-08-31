Web3 Funding Hit $9.6B in Q2 Despite Fewer Deals

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 02:42
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44,09--%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10318+3,13%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,0129+3,86%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,018495-3,25%
SEED
SEED$0,001037+0,09%

Web3 startups raised $9.6 billion in venture funding during the second quarter of 2025, making it the second-largest quarter on record, even as the number of deals fell to multi-year lows, according to a new report by Outlier Ventures.

The research by the London-based venture capital firm could present a maturing market in which investors are putting more money into fewer projects.

The findings suggest that Web3 fundraising is evolving from hype-driven activity toward targeted, durability-focused investment, with investors favoring foundational infrastructure and proven teams over volume.

Only 306 deals were disclosed in the quarter, the lowest since mid-2023, but the median deal size rose across every stage. Outlier said this reflects a shift from broad, speculative investing to strategic, high-conviction allocations.

Series A funding, which had slowed sharply during the bear market, staged a comeback. The median Series A round grew to $17.6 million, with 27 deals totaling $420 million, the largest since 2022. Seed funding also picked up, with a median size of $6.6 million.

Token fundraising painted a split picture. Private token sales raised $410 million across just 15 deals—their strongest showing since 2021, while public token sales slumped 83% to $134 million, underscoring waning appetite for retail-focused offerings.

Sectors such as cryptocurrency infrastructure, mining and validation, and compute networks saw the largest rounds, with medians ranging between $70 million and $112 million. Consumer-facing sectors, such as marketplaces, trailed significantly.

“Capital is consolidating around the projects that can provide the rails for the next phase of adoption,” Outlier wrote, adding that infrastructure-first bets are viewed as “indispensable” to Web3’s long-term growth.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/08/29/web3-funding-hit-usd9-6b-in-q2-despite-fewer-deals

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

US President Trump made it clear that he would not seek a third term and was optimistic about Vance and Rubio's successors; BlackRock's tokenized fund BUIDL exceeded US$2.7 billion in size.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,346+0,95%
FUND
FUND$0,02--%
Everclear
CLEAR$0,0177-2,90%
Partager
PANews2025/05/05 17:00
Partager
WLF Protocol Implements Security-First Approach in Crypto Governance

WLF Protocol Implements Security-First Approach in Crypto Governance

TLDR WLF activates multisig governance to safeguard users during disruptions Emergency governance switch ensures WLF Protocol’s security-first stance WLF enforces legal veto power to block risky or noncompliant proposals WLFI token poised for growth with TGE and security-focused governance WLF balances decentralization with swift emergency response safeguards WLF Protocol has introduced a decisive governance framework [...] The post WLF Protocol Implements Security-First Approach in Crypto Governance appeared first on CoinCentral.
WLFI
WLFI$----%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01289+3,78%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0,1658-2,06%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/31 03:00
Partager
IREN Limited agrees to pay $20 million settlement to NYDIG over dispute on defaulted Bitcoin mining equipment loans

IREN Limited agrees to pay $20 million settlement to NYDIG over dispute on defaulted Bitcoin mining equipment loans

IREN Limited (formerly Iris Energy), a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, has finally resolved its multi-year legal dispute with NYDIG over $107.8 million in defaulted loans linked to about 35,000 Antminer S19 Bitcoin mining equipment.  According to IREN Limited’s annual report from Thursday, the company has agreed to pay $20 million to NYDIG to settle the […]
Multichain
MULTI$0,07914+7,92%
IRISnet
IRIS$0,0009332-3,21%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/31 02:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

WLF Protocol Implements Security-First Approach in Crypto Governance

IREN Limited agrees to pay $20 million settlement to NYDIG over dispute on defaulted Bitcoin mining equipment loans

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

Musk’s Lawyer to Chair $200 Million Dogecoin Treasury Proposal