Web3 Gaming Gets a Boost as DAR Rolls Out Quest System and Cross-Game Rewards

DAR Open Network is rolling out something that should get gamers talking: the DAR Quest System, a Web3 quest-and-reward framework that goes live on September 1, 2025. Built to link games and players across the Dalarnia Open Network, the system promises straightforward incentives for playing and a real shot at monthly token rewards.

The launch comes alongside Dalarnia Legends’ new Legends Circuit, a tournament structure that’s deliberately friendly to casual players while still offering meaningful prizes for competitors. The Circuit runs daily events that feed into bigger tournaments, and it all culminates in an annual Grand Masters Final featuring the top 64 players.

How it works (in plain terms): play games, finish quests, earn rewards. Players pick up Moon Coins, stack Quest Points, and unlock exclusive in-game items by completing daily, weekly and seasonal tasks. Quest Points matter; they let you enter Play-2-Airdrop competitions where payouts depend on how well you perform. For the inaugural four-week season starting September 1, DAR is putting 100,000 D tokens into the prize pool.

The system is designed to get people trying new titles across the Dalarnia Open Network, not just sticking to one game. That goal, better discoverability and cross-game reward flow, is a throughline in DAR’s messaging. Seasonal quests will also be available specifically to DAR Citizenship holders, adding one more reason for committed players to stick around.

Manfred Pack, Project Lead at DAR Open Network, said: “With the DAR Quest System, we’re not just adding quests to games – we’re rethinking how rewards work in web3 gaming. By tying competition, fun, and community participation directly to token distribution, we’re building an ecosystem where players don’t just play – they shape the future of Dalarnia together. Instead of passive airdrops or pay-to-win mechanics, we’re rewarding skill and engagement across the Dalarnia Multiverse. It’s a model that brings sustainability and excitement to how rewards are earned.”

That sustainability angle shows up in how the D token pool will be handled. DAR says monthly allocations will be flexible, adjusted based on community growth and token value, so rewards should remain steady without causing wild token supply swings that can destabilize a game economy.

AI-powered, Chain-agnostic Infrastructure

DAR frames the Quest System as part of a bigger vision: an AI-powered, chain-agnostic infrastructure that lets assets and incentives move across games. The idea is to make in-game rewards meaningful while tying them to the overall health of the Dalarnia Multiverse. In practice, it means rewarding players for skill and participation rather than rewarding accounts that simply hold tokens.

For game studios, the upside is exposure: titles in the network can catch the attention of players chasing quests and tournaments. For players, the upside is a more structured, skill-based path to earning Moon Coins, Quest Points and a shot at monthly D token drops.

Whether this rollout becomes a model that other Web3 platforms follow will depend on execution and how well DAR manages token supply and community expectations. But for now, the DAR Quest System and Legends Circuit give players a clear reason to dive into the Dalarnia Multiverse come September 1. The first Play-2-Airdrop season runs four weeks with that initial 100,000 D token pool on the line, enough to make a few players very happy, and a lot of players curious.