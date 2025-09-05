Web3 metaphysics project SUPERFORTUNE launches a merit box module, supporting cyber incense burning, breaking Tai Sui, burning bad luck, etc.

Par : PANews
2025/09/05 21:23
SUI
SUI$3.3625+2.70%
TARS Protocol
TAI$0.05769+3.35%
Luckify
LUCK$0.3926+0.84%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01259+3.87%
LuckyMeme
LUCKY$----%
Ethereum Classic
ETC$20.31+0.69%
CyberConnect
CYBER$1.7146+0.40%
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0.00000000766+1.05%

PANews reported on September 5th that SUPERFORTUNE, the first Web3 metaphysics project, officially launched version 2, adding a merit box module that allows users to accumulate merit through three methods: burning incense, praying for protection, and burning bad luck. Users can burn incense, purchase lucky crystals, Tai Sui charms, and lucky beasts through the "Pray for Protection" section, and burn bad luck by burning their own MEMEs. Furthermore, Fortune Points will be converted to QIAN at a proportional rate, which can be used to upgrade and accelerate Fortune Points.

SUPERFORTUNE is the first metaphysical project in Web3 incubated by Manta Network. It combines traditional Chinese metaphysical theories with crypto assets through AI and integrates with Wello's PayFi to provide functions such as personal fortune testing, token fortune testing, past and present life testing, and fighting villains.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin Lead Crypto Losses As Iran Retaliates With Drone Barrage After Israel Air Strikes

Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin Lead Crypto Losses As Iran Retaliates With Drone Barrage After Israel Air Strikes

Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) took the heaviest hits after Israel’s air strikes on Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile sites rattled markets. The crypto market slumped 4% overall
Solana
SOL$203.11-0.35%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21416+0.94%
Ethereum
ETH$4,278-0.52%
Partager
Insidebitcoins2025/06/13 16:44
Partager
Data: Bitcoin network profit taking increased, with profits reaching $2.46 billion yesterday

Data: Bitcoin network profit taking increased, with profits reaching $2.46 billion yesterday

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Glassnode monitoring, profit-taking activities on the Bitcoin network have increased again. Yesterday, Bitcoin realized a profit of $2.46 billion, and the 7-day
Partager
PANews2025/07/01 16:35
Partager
SEC and CFTC To Host Roundtable To ‘Harmonize’ Regulatory Frameworks for Crypto

SEC and CFTC To Host Roundtable To ‘Harmonize’ Regulatory Frameworks for Crypto

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015591-7.19%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/05 22:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin Lead Crypto Losses As Iran Retaliates With Drone Barrage After Israel Air Strikes

Data: Bitcoin network profit taking increased, with profits reaching $2.46 billion yesterday

SEC and CFTC To Host Roundtable To ‘Harmonize’ Regulatory Frameworks for Crypto

SEC’s Gensler Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Texts Amid FTX Collapse Timing

BMW plans to play spoiler to China, Tesla's market dominance with new EV