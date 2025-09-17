Web3 smartphone maker Nothing completes $200 million Series C funding round at $1.3 billion valuation

PANews reported on September 17th that Nothing, the Web3 smartphone developer, announced the completion of a $200 million Series C funding round at a $1.3 billion valuation. The company previously partnered with Polygon to launch the blockchain-powered Nothing Phone . Tiger Global led the round, with participation from existing investors including GV, Highland Europe, EQT, Latitude, I2BF, and Tapestry. This new round brings Nothing's total funding to over $450 million.
"This marks a new chapter for us: from building the only emerging smartphone company in the past decade to building an AI-native platform that integrates software and hardware," said founder Carl Pei. The company plans to launch its first batch of AI-native devices next year.
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected]
pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.