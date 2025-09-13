Web3 white hats earn millions, crushing $300K traditional cybersecurity jobs

Top Web3 white hats are earning millions uncovering DeFi flaws, far surpassing traditional cybersecurity salaries capped at $300,000.

“Our leaderboard shows researchers earning millions per year, compared to typical cybersecurity salaries of $150-300k,” Mitchell Amador, co-founder and CEO of bug bounty platform Immunefi, told Cointelegraph.

In crypto, “white hats” refers to ethical hackers paid to disclose vulnerabilities in decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. Unlike salaried corporate roles, these researchers choose their targets, set their own hours and earn based on the impact of what they find.

