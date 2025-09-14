Web3 White Hats Earn Millions, Dwarfing $300K Cybersecurity Salaries

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 08:38
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004026-4.02%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09601+0.66%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001769+1.25%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017305+2.87%

Top white hats hunting vulnerabilities across decentralized protocols in Web3 are earning millions, dwarfing the $300,000 salary ceiling in traditional cybersecurity roles.

“Our leaderboard shows researchers earning millions per year, compared to typical cybersecurity salaries of $150-300k,” Mitchell Amador, co-founder and CEO of bug bounty platform Immunefi, told Cointelegraph.

In crypto, “white hats” refers to ethical hackers paid to disclose vulnerabilities in decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. Unlike salaried corporate roles, these researchers choose their targets, set their own hours and earn based on the impact of what they find.

So far, Immunefi has facilitated more than $120 million in payouts across thousands of reports. Thirty researchers have already become millionaires.

“We’re protecting over $180 billion in total value locked across our programs,” Amador said, adding that the platform offers bounties of up to 10% for critical bugs. “These million-dollar payouts reflect the reality that many protocols have tens or hundreds of millions at stake from single vulnerabilities,” he said.

Immunifi has made 30 millionaires. Source: Immunifi

Related: New ModStealer malware targets crypto wallets across operating systems

$10 million bug bounty saved billions

The largest single payout to a Web3 white hat was $10 million, awarded to a hacker who found a fatal flaw in Wormhole’s crosschain bridge. Amador said that vulnerability could have vaporized billions.

Despite that vulnerability being uncovered, Wormhole suffered a $321 million exploit on its Solana bridge in 2022, the largest crypto hack of the year. In Feb. 2023, Web3 infrastructure firm Jump Crypto and Oasis.app conducted a “counter exploit” on the Wormhole protocol hacker, clawing back a total of $225 million.

Amador revealed that critical vulnerabilities account for the biggest rewards. Top researchers have pulled in between $1 million and $14 million, depending on the severity and scope of their findings. “These are the 100x hackers who can find vulnerabilities others miss,” he said.

While the early years of DeFi were plagued by smart contract bugs, 2025 has seen a rise in “no-code” exploits like social engineering, compromised keys, and lapses in operational security. Despite that shift, bridges remain the most lucrative targets due to their crosschain complexity and the vast sums they secure.

Patterns have emerged in the types of projects that get breached most often. “DeFi protocols handling significant TVL and lacking strong bounty programs are the most exposed,” Amador said. He warned that early-stage teams rushing to market without security measures, as well as complacent established players, carry elevated risks.

Related: DeFi whale loses $40M as Kinto winds down and SwissBorg suffers hack: Finance Redefined

Crypto hackers stole $163 million in August

As Cointelegraph reported, crypto-related hacks and scams hit $163 million in losses in August, a 15% rise from July’s $142 million. Despite the spike, overall incidents trended downward, with only 16 attacks recorded compared to 20 in June.

The majority of losses came from two major incidents. These include a $91 million social engineering scam targeting a Bitcoiner and a $50 million breach of Turkish exchange Btcturk.

Magazine: Meet the Ethereum and Polkadot co-founder who wasn’t in Time Magazine

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/web3-white-hats-earn-millions-beating-traditional-cybersecurity-salaries?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The largest PUMP long position on Hyperliquid has a floating profit of US$7.365 million, and the total floating profit of the account exceeds US$9 million.

The largest PUMP long position on Hyperliquid has a floating profit of US$7.365 million, and the total floating profit of the account exceeds US$9 million.

PANews reported on September 14th that, according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, as PUMP prices hit new highs, Hyperliquid's top 2 account by 24-hour revenue, 0xtyle-imToken washed af, has seen a 5x long position in PUMP, generating a $7.365 million profit. It currently holds 1.94 billion PUMP (worth $14.63 million), making it Hyperliquid's largest PUMP long position. The position opened at $0.003737, with $397,000 in funding paid. Furthermore, its BTC/FARTCOIN/SOL/kPEPE positions have accumulated a $1.791 million profit, bringing the total account profit to $9.186 million.
Solana
SOL$246.76+2.41%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,971.25+0.14%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
PANews2025/09/14 08:44
Partager
A whale shorted PUMP on Hyperliquid and suffered a $35 million loss, bringing the total loss to $44.1 million.

A whale shorted PUMP on Hyperliquid and suffered a $35 million loss, bringing the total loss to $44.1 million.

PANews reported on September 14th that, according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, an account named "[email protected]" on Hyperliquid holds the largest PUMP short position, currently suffering a $35 million unrealized loss. This account shorted 8.56 billion PUMP tokens with 5x leverage, a position valued at $64 million. The position opened at $0.00338, and the current price of PUMP has more than doubled. Besides PUMP, this account also holds multiple short positions, primarily in SOL and LINK. The total unrealized loss currently stands at $44.1 million. However, this address is frequently traded, suggesting it may be an arbitrage/hedging address.
Solana
SOL$246.76+2.41%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,971.25+0.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09568+0.32%
Partager
PANews2025/09/14 08:40
Partager
Trump on GENIUS stablecoin bill: ‘Get it to my desk, ASAP’

Trump on GENIUS stablecoin bill: ‘Get it to my desk, ASAP’

US President Donald Trump wants House members to pass the key stablecoin bill “LIGHTNING FAST” so that he can sign it into law.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.146+1.53%
GET
GET$0.008415-1.75%
Sign
SIGN$0.07863-0.64%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 09:14
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The largest PUMP long position on Hyperliquid has a floating profit of US$7.365 million, and the total floating profit of the account exceeds US$9 million.

A whale shorted PUMP on Hyperliquid and suffered a $35 million loss, bringing the total loss to $44.1 million.

Trump on GENIUS stablecoin bill: ‘Get it to my desk, ASAP’

Derive Co-founders propose to increase DRV token supply by 50%, with existing holders expected to have their equity diluted by 33%.

This week, NFT transaction volume rebounded by 5.69% to US$106.6 million, while the number of buyers and sellers plummeted by nearly 70%.