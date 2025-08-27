Webull Brings Back Crypto Trading for U.S. Users After 2023 Pause

2025/08/27
TLDR

  • Webull has officially reopened cryptocurrency trading for all U.S. customers after a 2023 halt.
  • The platform now supports more than 50 digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana.
  • CEO Anthony Denier stated that the decision aligns with customer demand and long-term growth in the crypto sector.
  • Webull is expanding its crypto offerings internationally, following a successful rollout in Brazil earlier this year.
  • The U.S. crypto market’s evolving regulatory environment has enabled Webull to relaunch its services.

Webull has announced that it will reopen its cryptocurrency trading services to all U.S. customers. The platform had previously halted crypto trading in 2023 due to regulatory challenges. However, the company is now prepared to support more than 50 digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana.

Webull Aims for Global Crypto Expansion

Webull’s decision to reintroduce cryptocurrency trading is a direct response to customer demand. CEO Anthony Denier explained, “When we removed crypto from the platform, it was against what our customers were asking for.” He added, “Bringing it back aligns with what our clients expect today,” signaling the company’s commitment to its long-term crypto strategy.

With over 24 million global customers, Webull aims to provide greater access to digital assets. It plans to make crypto trading available across its mobile and web platforms. The move follows a quiet rollout in Brazil earlier this year and sets the stage for a broader international expansion.

Regulatory Landscape and Market Trends

The U.S. crypto environment has shifted in recent months. Under the current administration, there has been a less hostile regulatory stance toward digital assets. This change has allowed Webull to restart its crypto offerings and respond to shifting market conditions.

Despite these developments, traditional banks are voicing concerns about the growing influence of crypto exchanges. Banks, including the American Bankers Association, are lobbying against new laws they believe could harm the financial system. The new GENIUS Act limits stablecoin issuers’ ability to offer interest but provides opportunities for exchanges to partner with firms like Circle and Tether.

Webull’s expansion into the crypto space shows the company’s confidence in the future of digital assets. Even as regulators continue to debate new rules, Webull is moving ahead with its plans. The company’s reentry into the market reflects growing institutional trust in cryptocurrencies’ potential.

