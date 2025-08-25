Webull brokerage reopens crypto trading for US users after 2023 suspension

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 22:24
NEAR
NEAR$2.493-5.46%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09761-3.64%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019497-4.41%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06214+2.33%
Particl
PART$0.1891-0.68%

Key Takeaways

  • Webull has resumed crypto trading for US users after a suspension in 2023.
  • The platform now offers access to over 50 digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana.

Online brokerage Webull has resumed crypto trading for US customers after discontinuing the services in the summer of 2023 due to challenges from federal securities regulators, according to a Monday announcement.

The brokerage platform, which has more than 24 million customers worldwide, will offer trading in over 50 digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. It has provided crypto services in Brazil since June.

Anthony Denier, US CEO and Group President at Webull, said in a statement that the update is part of the company’s mission to create a seamless, user-focused investing experience that integrates stocks, options, and digital assets on one platform.

According to Stephen Yip, CEO of Webull Pay, crypto is now an important part of diversified portfolios. By bringing crypto trading back, the platform seeks to provide a more unified and convenient experience for modern investors.

Webull plans to expand crypto trading to more countries or markets in the near future.

Webull previously cut its crypto offerings on its main US platform mainly to prepare for its SPAC merger and public listing, which required streamlining its operations and focusing on regulatory compliance. The company officially debuted on Nasdaq in April this year.

Robinhood, Webull’s prominent competitor, has offered crypto trading since 2018 and became a publicly traded company in 2021.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/webull-crypto-trading-us-return/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

The United States Department of Justice has filed an enforcement action as it moves to seize more than $225 million in cryptocurrency tied to massive pig butchering scams. On June 18, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said it had filed a…
U
U$0.0114-12.30%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09745-3.62%
PigToken
PIG$0.00000002133-0.74%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 04:00
Partager
Bitcoin’s $115K Support Just Failed: What I’m Watching Next

Bitcoin’s $115K Support Just Failed: What I’m Watching Next

Bitcoin broke key $115K support triggering bear market signals. I analyze the next critical levels and share my trading strategy.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
MemeCore
M$0.45636+2.39%
Partager
Medium2025/08/25 23:38
Partager
Best Crypto to Buy Now Why Analysts Pick PEPETO Over Cardano Hyperliquid and Solana

Best Crypto to Buy Now Why Analysts Pick PEPETO Over Cardano Hyperliquid and Solana

Which crypto will lead this bull run and deliver the kind of returns that change lives?
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00224375-4.08%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002392-13.01%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00692+2.21%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/08/25 22:11
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

Bitcoin’s $115K Support Just Failed: What I’m Watching Next

Best Crypto to Buy Now Why Analysts Pick PEPETO Over Cardano Hyperliquid and Solana

Grayscale Files with SEC to Launch AVAX Trust ETF on Nasdaq

Summer’s End: Will Volatility Return?