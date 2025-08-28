Webull Expands Crypto Trading to Australia Just Two Days After US Return

The move shows how quickly Webull is pushing into international markets after ending a two-year break from crypto trading. The company now serves customers in three countries with integrated digital asset trading: the United States, Brazil, and Australia.

Webull’s Australia Entry Includes 240 Cryptocurrencies

Australian traders can now access up to 240 cryptocurrencies through Webull’s platform. The service offers one of the lowest trading costs in Australia at just 30 basis points spread.

“The addition of cryptocurrencies and digital tokens to the Webull platform represents the next phase of our ongoing mission to provide Australian investors with the freedom to trade what they want, when they want,” said Rob Talevski, CEO of Webull Securities Australia, in a company announcement.

Webull partnered with Coinbase Prime to handle the technical side. Coinbase Prime provides trading infrastructure, secure storage for digital assets, and real-time market data. This same partnership model worked successfully when Webull tested crypto trading in Brazil earlier this year.

Australian users can trade crypto through different account types including individual accounts, Self-Managed Super Funds (SMSFs), trusts, and company accounts. This flexibility means digital assets can fit into various investment structures that Australian investors commonly use.

US Platform Returns After Two-Year Gap

Webull brought crypto trading back to its main US app on August 25, 2025, ending a suspension that started in 2023. The company had removed crypto services while preparing for a stock market listing during a time when US regulators were cracking down on digital assets.

US customers can now trade more than 50 cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana directly within the main Webull app. Before this change, American users had to download a separate app called Webull Pay to trade crypto.

Anthony Denier, US CEO and Group President at Webull, said the removal of crypto trading went against customer wishes. “When we removed crypto from the platform, it was against what our customers were asking for,” Denier explained in the company’s press release.

The regulatory environment has shifted significantly since Donald Trump returned to office in January 2025. The new administration has taken a more supportive stance toward cryptocurrency, giving companies like Webull confidence to restart their digital asset services.

Global Expansion Strategy Takes Shape

Webull used Brazil as a testing ground for bringing crypto back to its main platform. The company launched crypto trading there in June 2025 to see how well the integrated approach would work.

The Brazil test went smoothly, giving Webull’s management confidence to expand the model to larger markets like the US and Australia. The company restructured its operations in July 2025 by merging Webull Pay LLC into the parent company, creating the infrastructure needed for global crypto trading.

Webull now serves more than 24 million users across 14 global markets. The company trades on NASDAQ under the ticker BULL and entered Australia’s market in 2022.

The brokerage plans to add crypto trading to more countries in the coming months, though it hasn’t said which regions will be next.

Technical Features and Market Position

Webull’s crypto trading comes with advanced tools that set it apart from basic trading apps. Users get access to over 40 technical indicators, customizable chart layouts, and professional-grade analysis tools. The platform also provides 24/7 customer support.

In Australia, Webull holds an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL 536980) and operates under regulation by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). The company’s crypto services run through Webull Pay (Australia) Pty Ltd, which is registered as a digital currency exchange with AUSTRAC.

Source: WebullAU

The timing of Webull’s Australia launch comes as the local crypto industry has been pushing for clearer regulations. Industry leaders have called on Australia’s Labor government to speed up digital asset legislation to prevent the country from falling behind other markets in crypto adoption.

What This Means Going Forward

Webull’s rapid expansion shows how companies are moving fast to capture market share as crypto regulations become clearer worldwide. The two-day gap between the US and Australia launches suggests the company had been preparing these moves for months.

The success of this expansion could influence other traditional brokerages to add or expand their crypto offerings. With Bitcoin trading gaining acceptance among institutional investors, platforms that can offer both traditional and digital assets in one place may have an advantage.

Webull’s strategy of testing in smaller markets before expanding to major ones appears to be working. This approach allows the company to work out technical issues and regulatory challenges before serving millions of users in larger markets.