Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry

Webull has introduced crypto trading services in Australia, just days after the company relaunched its crypto offering in the US. This move aims to expand Webull’s market presence in key regions. The platform will offer 240 cryptocurrencies through a partnership with Coinbase Prime, allowing Australian investors to trade digital assets.

Webull Reintroduces Crypto Trading in Australia

Webull Australia has partnered with Coinbase Prime to offer a wide selection of 240 cryptocurrencies. This partnership enhances Webull’s platform, providing Australian users with a variety of digital tokens to trade. Rob Talevski, CEO of Webull Securities Australia, stated,

The move follows Webull’s re-entry into the crypto market in the US earlier this week. Webull had pulled its crypto services in 2023 due to regulatory challenges. However, with the shift in the US regulatory landscape, the company decided to reintroduce crypto services, aligning with customer demand.

Global Expansion and Future Plans

Webull’s decision to expand its crypto services follows its recent move into Brazil earlier this year. The company has expressed plans to enter additional global markets soon. According to CEO Anthony Denier, “It’s a natural return to what our clients expect,” referring to the relaunch of crypto services in the US.

As the company pushes for global expansion, the crypto landscape in Australia faces increasing competition. The local crypto industry has been advocating for clearer regulations to avoid falling behind global markets. Industry leaders have emphasized the importance of prompt action from the Australian government to support digital assets.

Webull’s stock price showed little movement following these announcements. On Monday, shares closed down by 2.67%, and they saw a slight increase of 0.3% on Tuesday, closing at $15. The company’s expansion into crypto markets reflects its ongoing strategy to meet customer demands while navigating evolving global regulations.

