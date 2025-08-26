Quick Highlights

Webull resumes crypto trading in the U.S. after a 2023 pause.

Over 50 cryptocurrencies, including BTC, Ethereum, and Solana, will be available.

Plans for further global expansion, starting with Brazil, are underway.

Webull Reopens Crypto Trading for U.S. Investors, Unlocking New Opportunities

Webull will reopen access to digital asset trading for American clients starting Monday. The decision, first reported by Bloomberg on August 25, 2025, marks the return of crypto trading after a temporary pause in 2023.

Webull had suspended its crypto services due to plans for an IPO in the U.S. Now, with the market evolving and user demand growing, the company is reintroducing digital asset trading, promising new opportunities for U.S. investors.

Anthony Denyer, CEO of Webull’s U.S. division, highlighted that the resumption of crypto trading responds directly to increasing demand from users. He explained that launching the crypto segment in the U.S. is just the beginning of a much larger global expansion.

Since June, Webull has already been operational in Brazil and plans to expand further in the near future.

What’s New for U.S. Investors?

The updated platform will offer more than 50 cryptocurrencies, including popular options like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL). With over 24 million users worldwide, Webull is positioning itself as a key player in the crypto trading space.

While the company faced significant legal uncertainty last year, Denyer noted that the current political climate in Washington is more supportive of the industry than before. This shift is paving the way for a broader acceptance of digital assets, both in the U.S. and globally.