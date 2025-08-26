Webull Restores Crypto Trading for U.S. Clients After Two-Year Pause

Webull Corp. has reinstated cryptocurrency trading for its U.S. customers, allowing them to buy and sell Bitcoin and other digital assets on the platform starting 25 August. Trading will be available to the firm’s entire U.S. client base after a two-year suspension.

The online brokerage halted crypto services in 2023 while it prepared for an initial public offering and navigated regulatory uncertainties. The company resumed crypto trading for investors in Brazil in June 2025 and is now extending the relaunch to its largest market.

