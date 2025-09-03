‘Wednesday’ Co-Creator On How Lady Gaga’s Season 2 Role Materialized

Lady Gaga as Rosaline Rotwood in “Wednesday” Season 2. NETFLIX/SOPHY HOLLAND

Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Season 2 is returning soon with Part 2 and pop icon Lady Gaga is a big part of it with a mystery guest role.

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar and executive produced by director Tim Burton, Wednesday Season 2 arrived with Part 1 and episodes 1-4 on Aug. 6. Season 2, Part 2 concludes with Episodes 5-8 on Wednesday.

ForbesWhat Time Does ‘Wednesday’ Season 2, Part 2 Begin On Netflix?

Lady Gaga, of course, inadvertently became a part of the Wednesday’s world when, thanks to a viral TikTok trend after Season 1, The Cramps’ song “Goo Goo Muck” was replaced by a sped-up version of Lady Gaga’s Bloody Mary during Ortega’s “Wednesday Dance” scene.

Lady Gaga gave the “Bloody Mary” version of the “Wednesday Dance” her seal of approval when she made her own video, recreating Ortega’s moves.

Seizing an opportunity to formally merge the worlds of Lady Gaga and the Wednesday series, the two camps got in touch with each other to make the Oscar-winning songwriter and Oscar-nominated actress’ role in Season 2 a reality.

Forbes‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Animator Details Show’s Haunting Stop-Motion Scene

“It all came out of the dance when people took ‘Goo Goo Muck’ out and put ‘Bloody Mary’ in, and then she did the dance,” Gough explained in a Zoom conversation before the release of Wednesday Season 2, Part 1. “So, she was a fan [of Wednesday]

, and we’re obviously huge fans of hers, so we wanted to find a way to have her in the show.”

Gough said since Lady Gaga has been “incredibly busy and has a new album out now,” he was surprised that everything came together as smoothly as it did.

Forbes‘Wednesday’ Creators Expand On The Addams Family’s Story In Season 2

“The fact that this came together and she came to Ireland [to film her role] could not have been lovelier,” Gough enthused. ‘The crew loved her and the cast loved her. She’s a terrific actress.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 28: (L-R) Emma Myers, Jenna Ortega, Lady Gaga and Joy Sunday attend the Netflix x Spotify Wednesday Season 2 Graveyard Gala at Guastavino’s on August 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Netflix) Getty Images for Netflix

Who Does Lady Gaga Play In ‘Wednesday Season 2, Part 2’?

As of the publication of this article, not much is known about Lady Gaga’s character in Wednesday Season 2, Part 2, other than she plays Rosaline Rotwood, a former teacher at Nevermore Academy.

Lady Gaga is clearly excited about becoming a part of Wednesday lore. In May, she appeared at Netflix’s TUDUM event, where she shared the stage with Jenna Ortega and company while singing a medley consisting of her hits “Zombieboy,” “Bloody Mary” and “Abracadabra.”

Forbes‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Stars On Working With Tim Burton And Jenna Ortega

Then, on Aug. 28, Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance at Wednesday’s special “Graveyard Gala” event in New York City with the likes of Ortega and her fellow cast members Emma Myers and Joy Sunday in attendance.

At the Graveyard Gala, Lady Gaga announced that her new song, “The Dead Dance,” will be in Wednesday Season 2, Part 2. Additionally, Tim Burton directed the music video for Lady Gaga’s new Wednesday song, Variety reported.

ForbesPhotos: Biggest Celebrities At 2025 U.S. Open Days 6, 7 And 8

“I’ve been a fan of her work for a long time. She makes great music, and she’s a great actress, so for me it was very easy,” Burton told Netflix’s TUDUM. “She’s a real artist, and I’m grateful for what she contributed to the show.”

Wednesday Season 2, Part 2 — consisting of Episodes 5-8 — arrives on Netflix on Wednesday.

ForbesBob Odenkirk’s ‘Nobody 2’ Is Now On Streaming – How To Watch