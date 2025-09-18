‘Wednesday’ Dominated Netflix; Now It’s Reached The Billboard Charts

Netflix’s Wednesday season two scores Billboard chart wins as its soundtrack debuts and Lady Gaga’s “The Dead Dance” enters the Hot 100. SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – AUGUST 16: Jenna Ortega attends the “Wednesday” S2, Part 2 ‘Wednesday Island Fan Event’ on Cockatoo Island on August 16, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix) Getty Images for Netflix

Wednesday is one of Netflix’s biggest original hits. The series, which recently unveiled season two, currently sits at No. 2 on the platform’s own list of the most-viewed series right now. The second season was broken up into two parts, with the first several episodes arriving on August 6, while the next four appeared a month later on September 3.

The latest installment of Wednesday focuses much more on music than the first. While the score and several songs played a large role in season one, the virality of tunes used — and even not used — ensures that season two is really all about the music.

This frame, Wednesday becomes a hit on the Billboard charts as well as on one of the most important streaming platforms.

Wednesday Season Two Soundtrack Debuts

Wednesday: Season Two — the name of the soundtrack that accompanies the latest release of episodes — debuts on one ranking in America. The set launches at No. 20 on the Classical Albums chart.

Lady Gaga’s “The Dead Dance” Arrives

While the soundtrack only appears on one list, music from Wednesday lives on multiple tallies. For the second season, Lady Gaga joined the cast and also contributed an original track titled “The Dead Dance.” This frame, that cut debuts at No. 40 on the Hot 100 while also launching inside the top 10 on the Dance Streaming Songs chart and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S.

Lady Gaga’s Midweek Drop

“The Dead Dance” dropped on Wednesday, September 3, which was in the middle of a tracking period. That meant that it only had a few days in which to rack up streams and sales in order to appear on a handful of Billboard tallies, and yet it managed to do so.

As “The Dead Dance” debuts on multiple rosters, it also climbs to new peaks on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, as well as the Pop Airplay and Adult Pop Airplay tallies. “The Dead Dance” earns a second stay at No. 1 on the Dance Digital Song Sales list this period.

Lady Gaga Perfectly Fits With Wednesday

Gaga was a natural fit for Wednesday, and not only because much of her electronic dance music leans into the darker side of things, which is thematically relevant to the Netflix program.

The superstar’s song “Bloody Mary” became a hit several years back thanks to season one of Wednesday, even though it wasn’t featured in the series. Users took a moment from the show in which lead star Jenna Ortega performed a must-see dance set to an old rockabilly cut and superimposed “Bloody Mary” over the visual.

That production went viral, and Gaga soon released “Bloody Mary” as a proper single, years after it was first shared on her album Born This Way. Now, she seems inextricably tied to the Emmy-nominated series, which has even helped her score a new top 10 hit across a variety of Billboard tallies.