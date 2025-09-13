‘Wednesday’ Falls To A Surprising New Show On Netflix’s Top 10 List

2025/09/13
Wednesday season 2 part 2 did manage to last more than a week on top of Netflix’s top 10 list, outside of a brief battle with the return of AJ Lee to WWE Monday Night RAW. But viewership dropped in the second part, and now it has been instantly supplanted by a new #1 series you may not expect.

That would be Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black, returning for its second season. While it’s true that Tyler Perry shows and movies are extremely popular, it’s rare that one will hit Netflix and instantly go to #1.

This is one of those shows largely ignored by critics, and not even that many fans have chimed in about it. Season 1 of the show only has four critics that have reviewed it (all negative scores, meaning it technically has a 0%), while only 250-ish fans wrote reviews, giving it a better 61%. What’s the show about? Here’s the synopsis:

Well I mean, that’s a hook I guess. It’s half the plot of Anora if we’re talking about a stripper confronting a wealthy, dysfunctional family. But no devious trafficking scheme in that one. Interestingly, both it and Anora were released in the same week in 2024 (I am not implying anything, it’s just interesting).

Beauty in Black has not been renewed for season 3, but it’s a low-cost, high-performing show that actually made it out 11 months after season 1, which literally never happens. If Perry and the cast want it to continue, I imagine it will continue.

Wednesday, of course, is coming back for season 3, which is meant to start filming this coming spring. That timeline hopefully will put us at less than two years for season 3 to get here after season 2, better than the nearly three year gap between seasons 1 and 2.

We will see how long Beauty and Black spends on the top 10 list. The show is eight 45 minute episodes, so it’s not as short as it could be, and may take some time to get through. Mercifully, it is not cut in half like other successful shows so you can binge it all at once if you want to. The rest of the month will bring more new and returning series, and we’ll see if one of those beats it out, or if Wednesday makes it back to the top.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2025/09/12/wednesday-falls-to-a-surprising-new-show-on-netflixs-top-10-list/

